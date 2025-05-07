In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM

The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

May 6, 03:15 PM

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM

In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

May 6, 04:40 PM
Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM
In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

During the icebreaker festival in St. Petersburg, the icebreaker "Captain Nikolaev" lost control due to an emergency power outage. It collided with the grain-laden vessel "Merle", damaging it.

In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"

In St. Petersburg, on the first day of the "Icebreaker Festival", one of the icebreakers lost control and crashed into a vessel. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

From May 1 to May 4, the so-called "northern capital" of the aggressor state hosted the "Icebreaker Festival". The icebreakers "Mudyug", "Captain Plakhin" and "Captain Nikolaev" took part in the celebration.

The latter reached the large port of St. Petersburg with adventures. Russian media reported that on the morning of May 1, due to the increased water temperature, the alarm and emergency power shutdown were triggered on the auxiliary generator of "Captain Nikolaev". As a result, the captain lost control of the ship.

Exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea: a vessel belonging to the Russian "shadow" fleet was arrested in the Black Sea25.04.25, 15:08 • 9672 views

At this moment, the icebreaker was passing by the vessel "Merle", which was loaded with grain. In the area of berth No. 17, the icebreaker leaned on "Merle" and left a dent on it. None of the crew was injured, but the cargo ship turned out to be badly damaged. The icebreaker slightly peeled off the paint on the starboard side in the area of the bow.

Addition

Near the coast of South Korea, near the city of Busan, a large Russian refrigerator ship "Crystal Asia" caught fire, as a result of which six Russians were injured.

Earlier, the Russian vessel Ursa Major, which was under US sanctions, sank in the Mediterranean Sea. 14 crew members were rescued, two are considered missing.

Estonia will be able to stop ships of the Russian shadow fleet - Baltic Foreign Minister 27.04.25, 15:10 • 4016 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldEvents
