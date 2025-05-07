In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"

In St. Petersburg, on the first day of the "Icebreaker Festival", one of the icebreakers lost control and crashed into a vessel. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

From May 1 to May 4, the so-called "northern capital" of the aggressor state hosted the "Icebreaker Festival". The icebreakers "Mudyug", "Captain Plakhin" and "Captain Nikolaev" took part in the celebration.

The latter reached the large port of St. Petersburg with adventures. Russian media reported that on the morning of May 1, due to the increased water temperature, the alarm and emergency power shutdown were triggered on the auxiliary generator of "Captain Nikolaev". As a result, the captain lost control of the ship.

At this moment, the icebreaker was passing by the vessel "Merle", which was loaded with grain. In the area of berth No. 17, the icebreaker leaned on "Merle" and left a dent on it. None of the crew was injured, but the cargo ship turned out to be badly damaged. The icebreaker slightly peeled off the paint on the starboard side in the area of the bow.

Addition

Near the coast of South Korea, near the city of Busan, a large Russian refrigerator ship "Crystal Asia" caught fire, as a result of which six Russians were injured.

Earlier, the Russian vessel Ursa Major, which was under US sanctions, sank in the Mediterranean Sea. 14 crew members were rescued, two are considered missing.

