Exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea: a vessel belonging to the Russian "shadow" fleet was arrested in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2418 views

The SBU and border guards detained a foreign vessel in the Black Sea that was helping Russia export stolen Ukrainian grain. The dry cargo ship exported 5,000 tons of wheat from Sevastopol.

Exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea: a vessel belonging to the Russian "shadow" fleet was arrested in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, a foreign vessel was detained and arrested for helping the Rashists steal Ukrainian agricultural products from the temporarily occupied regions of our country, reports UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The detention of the dry cargo ship took place as a result of a special operation by the SBU and the State Border Guard Service in the internal waters of the Black Sea area of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, the arrested vessel was part of Russia's "shadow" fleet, which the Kremlin uses to sell stolen Ukrainian grain to third countries.

Russia exports Ukrainian grain to Syria through occupied Crimea - ATESH02.08.24, 13:40 • 25643 views

According to the case files, at the end of 2024, the dry cargo ship exported 5,000 tons of wheat from the port of Sevastopol, which was stolen from the temporarily occupied territory of southern Ukraine.

In order to conceal the crimes of the occupiers, the vessel carried out an illegal raid under the flag of one of the Asian countries, the SBU added.

During the search of the vessel, documents, navigation equipment and other material evidence were found, confirming the facts of the Rashists' looting of Ukrainian agricultural products.

After the arrest of the dry cargo ship and the detention of its crew, investigative actions are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the Kremlin's crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

SBU confirms detention of ship's captain who helped occupants to smuggle Ukrainian grain from Crimea11.07.24, 09:45 • 17894 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
