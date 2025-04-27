$41.690.00
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+11°
4m/s
29%
758 mm
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ursula von der Leyen

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

France

Facebook

Financial Times

Readiness 2030

Signal

KAB-250

Estonia will be able to stop ships of the Russian shadow fleet - Baltic Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Estonia will continue to cooperate with the Baltic and North Sea countries to stop Russian shadow fleet vessels. The cooperation will ensure the protection of the region's environment and maritime infrastructure.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna stated that Estonia will continue to cooperate with the Baltic and North Sea countries. This will ensure the protection of the environment, the safety of marine and underwater infrastructure. And it will also guarantee that the country will be able to stop ships of the Russian shadow fleet.

UNN reports with reference to Postimees.

The Russian oil tanker "Kivala" was allowed to continue its journey today after eliminating significant deficiencies on the ship. The detention of ships of the Russian shadow fleet, both in Estonia and recently in Finland, shows that such ships do not go unpunished, and that we have the opportunity to stop them

– said Tsahkna. 

The head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that after the inspection was carried out, as a result - this ship was released.

Context

On Saturday, the Estonian Transport Board conducted a re-inspection of the tanker "Kiwala", and inspectors confirmed that the previously identified deficiencies had been eliminated. After that, the ship was allowed to continue its journey.

Comment

This whole incident once again confirms that there are significant shortcomings in the registers of so-called flag-of-convenience countries, the data is not reliable, and communication with them is problematic

- explained Tsahkna.

Let us remind you

The Estonian Transport Department discovered 40 violations on the Kiwala tanker detained in the Gulf of Finland. Because of this, the ship cannot continue moving until the shortcomings are eliminated.

Finland releases Eagle S tanker suspected of damaging cables02.03.25, 14:45 • 33289 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Finland
Estonia
