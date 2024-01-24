What you can do to improve your sleep: expert advice

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 12904 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 33893 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 28055 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 32943 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111231 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116972 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148642 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142714 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179146 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 65406 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 76077 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101311 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 65717 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 41364 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 33907 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111232 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288999 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240807 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 12923 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101311 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148644 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109114 views
What you can do to improve your sleep: expert advice

What you can do to improve your sleep: expert advice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52882 views

To improve sleep, the Public Health Center offers a number of tips

Sleep plays a vital role in maintaining our physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life. The Center for Public Health has given advice on how to improve it, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, the quality and duration of sleep significantly affect many aspects of our daily lives, including somatic health and eating behavior.

So, experts gave a number of tips on what you can do to improve your sleep:

  • Create an appropriate bedtime routine to help you get ready for sleep. 
  • Create a suitable environment - a dark, quiet bedroom, comfortable bedding and linens.
  • Do not turn the bed into a dining room or workplace. It is only for rest, sleep, and sex, the CPC notes.
  • Try to fall asleep and wake up at the same time.
  • Physical activity is important, but it is important not to engage in strenuous exercise right before bed. 
  • Ventilate the room before going to bed.
  • Last meal - at least four hours before bedtime, avoid activating drinks - coffee, tea, alcohol.
  • When sleep doesn't come, you can do the 4-7-8 breathing practice: inhale for 4 counts, hold for 7, and exhale for 8. Do this for 5 minutes.

If your sleep was interrupted and you didn't get enough sleep, you should do the following:

  1. Drink enough water, as fatigue increases due to dehydration.
  2. Don't overindulge in coffee. Caffeine gives you energy, but it can also cause anxiety and sleep problems the next night.
  3. Don't overeat sweets. Lack of sleep leads to a lack of energy, which can cause you to choose foods that are higher in sugar. It is better to choose a full meal instead of a short snack of simple carbohydrates.
  4. Reduce your workload the next day. After a sleepless night, it can be difficult to concentrate, so it's better to choose fewer tasks.
  5. A short nap during the day can help restore energy.

"If you have long-term sleep disorders, do not hesitate to seek help from your family doctor. After all, sleep and its effects are too valuable to neglect," the experts say.

How to take care of your face and hands in winter: expert advice18.01.24, 06:00 • 58264 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthLife hack

