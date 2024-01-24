What you can do to improve your sleep: expert advice

Sleep plays a vital role in maintaining our physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life. The Center for Public Health has given advice on how to improve it, UNN writes.

As noted, the quality and duration of sleep significantly affect many aspects of our daily lives, including somatic health and eating behavior.

So, experts gave a number of tips on what you can do to improve your sleep:

Create an appropriate bedtime routine to help you get ready for sleep.

Create a suitable environment - a dark, quiet bedroom, comfortable bedding and linens.

Do not turn the bed into a dining room or workplace. It is only for rest, sleep, and sex, the CPC notes.

Try to fall asleep and wake up at the same time.

Physical activity is important, but it is important not to engage in strenuous exercise right before bed.

Ventilate the room before going to bed.

Last meal - at least four hours before bedtime, avoid activating drinks - coffee, tea, alcohol.

When sleep doesn't come, you can do the 4-7-8 breathing practice: inhale for 4 counts, hold for 7, and exhale for 8. Do this for 5 minutes.

If your sleep was interrupted and you didn't get enough sleep, you should do the following:

Drink enough water, as fatigue increases due to dehydration. Don't overindulge in coffee. Caffeine gives you energy, but it can also cause anxiety and sleep problems the next night. Don't overeat sweets. Lack of sleep leads to a lack of energy, which can cause you to choose foods that are higher in sugar. It is better to choose a full meal instead of a short snack of simple carbohydrates. Reduce your workload the next day. After a sleepless night, it can be difficult to concentrate, so it's better to choose fewer tasks. A short nap during the day can help restore energy.

"If you have long-term sleep disorders, do not hesitate to seek help from your family doctor. After all, sleep and its effects are too valuable to neglect," the experts say.

