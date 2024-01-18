How to take care of your face and hands in winter: expert advice

Many people complain of dry skin during the cold season. Tips on how to care for your face and hands in winter were shared by the Center for Public Health, UNN reports.

Dry skin, also known as xerosis or xeroderma, has many causes, including cold and dry weather.

Prevention of dry skin in winter

According to the CDC, Mayo Clinic experts have compiled tips to help skin retain moisture:

Moisturizer locks in water, helping to keep the skin's protective barrier healthy. It is advised to use moisturizer throughout the day, for hands too. And consult your doctor about which cream is right for you, especially if you have acne, etc.

Before going out, they advise not to forget about products with an SPF of at least 30 with protection against UVA and UVB rays.



Wash with warm water, not hot water.



Remember to wear rubber gloves when washing dishes and using harsh detergents. They also contribute to dry skin.



Choose shower gels with moisturizing ingredients.



Scarves, hats and gloves can help protect your skin when you're outside in winter.



It is advised to drink enough water and choose decaffeinated beverages every day to maintain a sufficient level of hydration in all tissues of your body, including the skin.



Pat the skin with a towel after showering, but do not rub.



It is advised not to smoke. Tobacco use constricts the tiny blood vessels in the outer layers of the skin, which reduces blood flow and makes the skin paler. It also leads to dry skin due to lack of oxygen and nutrients, experts say.



They also advise to choose a balanced diet. Eat enough fruits and vegetables per day (400-600 g).



Experts advise to consult a doctor if the skin condition does not improve even after skin care, itching and dryness are annoying even at night, there are open ulcers or infections due to scratches, large areas of skin peel off.

They also remind us that the delicate skin of the lips needs special care in winter:

Use a lip balm containing petroleum jelly or beeswax;

Try a few different lip balms if one doesn't work for you - some people may be sensitive to certain flavors, colors, or cosmetic ingredients;

wash your hands before applying lip balm;

use a lip balm with sun protection factor (SPF) when you are outdoors;

cover your lips with a scarf in cold weather;

drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration;

do not bite your lips - this can slow down healing.

