Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: several hits, damage to an object in the center, large fire in the region - SES

May 25, 06:23 AM

45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: the Air Force reported the number of neutralized enemy weapons

May 25, 06:47 AM

University tour bus crashes in Colombia: at least ten people killed

May 25, 07:13 AM

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

May 25, 09:42 AM

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Kyiv

 1326 views

The list includes the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, former member of parliament and blogger Ihor Mosiichuk, Kadyrov's assistant Akhmed Dudayev, as well as several well-known leaders of criminal groups, including Russian ones.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a new package of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine against a number of individuals and legal entities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Decree.

Details

Zelenskyy signed a decree on the introduction of a new package of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), which affected both individuals and companies. The list of sanctions includes both politicians and representatives of business and the criminal world.

Among the most famous names is Oleksandr Bohuslayev, son of the former president of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslayev. Ihor Mosiichuk, a Ukrainian blogger and former People's Deputy, was also included in the list.

Separately, akhmed dudaev, assistant to the head of the Chechen Republic, ramzan kadyrov, was sanctioned. The list also includes three leaders of Russian criminal groups: sergei lalakіn, sergei mikhailov and gennadiy petrov, who are considered a threat to national security in Ukraine.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on the head of the Ukrainian public organization "Road Control" Rostislav Shaposhnikov, as well as the owners of the PIN-UP casino - establishments that have been criticized for their possible connection with illegal financial flows.

The official goal of these measures is to strengthen the security of the state, combat illegal activities and curb the influence of individuals who may threaten the interests of Ukraine.

The imposed sanctions include restrictions on doing business, freezing of assets and a ban on entering Ukraine. This step is part of the government's comprehensive policy to protect national security in the context of the ongoing war and political instability.

Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples with representatives of national minorities22.05.25, 20:33

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
