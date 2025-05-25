Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a new package of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine against a number of individuals and legal entities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Decree.

Details

Zelenskyy signed a decree on the introduction of a new package of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), which affected both individuals and companies. The list of sanctions includes both politicians and representatives of business and the criminal world.

Among the most famous names is Oleksandr Bohuslayev, son of the former president of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Bohuslayev. Ihor Mosiichuk, a Ukrainian blogger and former People's Deputy, was also included in the list.

Separately, akhmed dudaev, assistant to the head of the Chechen Republic, ramzan kadyrov, was sanctioned. The list also includes three leaders of Russian criminal groups: sergei lalakіn, sergei mikhailov and gennadiy petrov, who are considered a threat to national security in Ukraine.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on the head of the Ukrainian public organization "Road Control" Rostislav Shaposhnikov, as well as the owners of the PIN-UP casino - establishments that have been criticized for their possible connection with illegal financial flows.

The official goal of these measures is to strengthen the security of the state, combat illegal activities and curb the influence of individuals who may threaten the interests of Ukraine.

The imposed sanctions include restrictions on doing business, freezing of assets and a ban on entering Ukraine. This step is part of the government's comprehensive policy to protect national security in the context of the ongoing war and political instability.

