Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples with representatives of national minorities

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
02:58 PM

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
02:45 PM

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

01:44 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
12:56 PM

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Two NABU detectives were caught in large-scale corruption: they bought luxury apartments near the bureau, and transferred millions abroad

May 22, 08:51 AM

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

02:24 PM

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

02:34 PM
In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

01:44 PM

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM
Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

02:34 PM

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM
Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples with representatives of national minorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of national minorities to discuss the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples. They also discussed issues of coordination and the return of Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples with representatives of national minorities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of national minorities, with whom he discussed the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples, coordination between the state and national minorities, as well as efforts to return Ukrainians home. The head of state reported in Telegram, writes UNN.

Met with representatives of national minorities and indigenous peoples of Ukraine. The Day of International Harmony and Cultural Diversity was held for the first time on the eve. Our state is multinational. And this is our strength. We all feel mutual support and understanding, we all live together, we fight to live in peace.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He also noted that during the meeting "they discussed the most important issues: the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples, coordination between the state and national minorities, educational and language topics, granting Ukrainian citizenship to those who have been waiting for a long time, as well as efforts to return our people home."

According to the President, more than a hundred national minorities are an integral part of Ukraine.

"It is very important that all communities, our Europeanness - in such openness and joint work. I am grateful to everyone for their unity and love for Ukraine," the President noted.

Let us remind you

On December 27, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the Day of International Harmony and Cultural Diversity, which will be celebrated annually on May 21.

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face. 21.05.25, 14:37

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
