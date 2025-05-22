Zelenskyy discussed the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples with representatives of national minorities
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of national minorities to discuss the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples. They also discussed issues of coordination and the return of Ukrainians.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of national minorities, with whom he discussed the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples, coordination between the state and national minorities, as well as efforts to return Ukrainians home. The head of state reported in Telegram, writes UNN.
Met with representatives of national minorities and indigenous peoples of Ukraine. The Day of International Harmony and Cultural Diversity was held for the first time on the eve. Our state is multinational. And this is our strength. We all feel mutual support and understanding, we all live together, we fight to live in peace.
He also noted that during the meeting "they discussed the most important issues: the implementation of the law on indigenous peoples, coordination between the state and national minorities, educational and language topics, granting Ukrainian citizenship to those who have been waiting for a long time, as well as efforts to return our people home."
According to the President, more than a hundred national minorities are an integral part of Ukraine.
"It is very important that all communities, our Europeanness - in such openness and joint work. I am grateful to everyone for their unity and love for Ukraine," the President noted.
Let us remind you
On December 27, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the Day of International Harmony and Cultural Diversity, which will be celebrated annually on May 21.
