German bank blocked Schroeder's account for salaries from "Gazprom" - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

German bank Sparkasse stopped transferring money to Schroeder from "Gazprom" due to the threat of US sanctions. The ex-chancellor of Germany received about 200,000 euros twice a year.

German bank blocked Schroeder's account for salaries from "Gazprom" - Bild

The German bank Sparkasse has stopped transferring money to the account of former German Chancellor and friend of Vladimir Putin, Gerhard Schroeder - this refers to Schroeder's salary from Gazprom as chairman of the board of directors of Nord Stream 2 AG. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

According to the publication, Schroeder received about 200,000 euros twice a year - these funds came to his account from Luxembourg. But since mid-2024, Sparkasse Bank has started rejecting these money transfers.

Although the bank does not officially comment on this situation, according to the publication, Schroeder received a warning letter stating that further transactions could put the bank at risk of sanctions from the United States. However, Schroeder himself is not currently under any sanctions.

In addition, in June 2024, Belit Onay, a critic of Schroeder, became the chairman of the board of directors of Sparkasse Hannover. He tried to deprive the former German Chancellor of the title of honorary citizen of Hanover back in 2022. The reason is maintaining ties with Russia against the backdrop of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Reference

Gerhard Schroeder served as Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005, and was also the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany from 1999 to 2004. After his resignation, he worked in Russian energy companies and is considered a friend of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 80-year-old Gerhard Schroeder was hospitalized with severe burnout syndrome. He was found to have problems with memory, concentration and sleep.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
