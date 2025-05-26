U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to end Washington's support and withdraw from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has alarmed Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials and military preparing for a "bloody" summer offensive by Russia that could change the trajectory of the war. This was written by American journalist Christopher Miller for the Financial Times, reports UNN.

He points out that Russia is not showing any signs of reducing its attacks or making real concessions. At the same time, a recent meeting in Turkey convinced Kyiv negotiators that peace remains a distant prospect.

While Ukrainian leaders continue to insist on a 30-day ceasefire, people have no illusions that Russia's long-running war will end soon - the publication quotes unnamed Ukrainian officials and military.

It is noted that Washington's unstable support for Kyiv has only emboldened Russian dictator Putin.

European governments are also in no hurry to fulfill their security-strengthening commitments, including proposed "peacekeeping forces" that have yet to materialize, and some in Kyiv are concerned that this may never happen - the article says.

The author notes that along Ukraine's 1,000-kilometer-plus frontline, the war has entered "a brutal, deadly rhythm": Moscow is regrouping ahead of what soldiers and analysts say is preparation for a new, major offensive in the coming months.

"Many soldiers and officials say the country must prepare for a protracted asymmetric struggle," the author summarizes.

According to Bild, Russian dictator Putin already wants seven Ukrainian regions instead of four. The refusal of US President Donald Trump to participate in the negotiations only encourages Russia to further aggression against Ukraine.

