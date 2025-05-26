$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 150262 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 168270 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 242077 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 293762 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 180757 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 113689 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 109022 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74852 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57560 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54744 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

May 25, 02:12 PM • 28720 views

Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

May 25, 02:21 PM • 6072 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

May 25, 02:54 PM • 47944 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 03:04 PM • 7762 views

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

06:14 PM • 5990 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 242077 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 293762 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 276654 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 368554 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 448076 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 107002 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 150262 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 54530 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 51938 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 56533 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

Ukrainian officials are preparing for a Russian summer offensive, with Trump's threats to end support for negotiations causing alarm. Kyiv believes that peace agreements are still a distant prospect.

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to end Washington's support and withdraw from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine has alarmed Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials and military preparing for a "bloody" summer offensive by Russia that could change the trajectory of the war. This was written by American journalist Christopher Miller for the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

He points out that Russia is not showing any signs of reducing its attacks or making real concessions. At the same time, a recent meeting in Turkey convinced Kyiv negotiators that peace remains a distant prospect.

While Ukrainian leaders continue to insist on a 30-day ceasefire, people have no illusions that Russia's long-running war will end soon

- the publication quotes unnamed Ukrainian officials and military.

Putin is still determined to win the war against Ukraine - US intelligence 24.05.25, 19:26 • 3556 views

It is noted that Washington's unstable support for Kyiv has only emboldened Russian dictator Putin.

European governments are also in no hurry to fulfill their security-strengthening commitments, including proposed "peacekeeping forces" that have yet to materialize, and some in Kyiv are concerned that this may never happen

- the article says.

The author notes that along Ukraine's 1,000-kilometer-plus frontline, the war has entered "a brutal, deadly rhythm": Moscow is regrouping ahead of what soldiers and analysts say is preparation for a new, major offensive in the coming months.

"Many soldiers and officials say the country must prepare for a protracted asymmetric struggle," the author summarizes.

Recall

According to Bild, Russian dictator Putin already wants seven Ukrainian regions instead of four. The refusal of US President Donald Trump to participate in the negotiations only encourages Russia to further aggression against Ukraine.

ISW: Russia Disregards US and Partner Initiatives for a Ceasefire in Ukraine22.05.25, 07:40 • 4186 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
