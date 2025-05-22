ISW: Russia Disregards US and Partner Initiatives for a Ceasefire in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russia rejects US ceasefire proposals, adhering to a tactic of gradual battlefield successes. The Kremlin continues to confuse the processes of ceasefire and peaceful settlement.
Russia continues to reject US proposals to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine before negotiations on ending the war begin. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Analysts recall that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on May 20 that the United States expects Russia to present a document outlining the conditions that the Kremlin will demand to reach a truce, which will then allow broader negotiations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on May 21 directly rejected the idea that Russia and Ukraine should come to a "truce, and then we'll see", apparently disdaining the efforts of the United States and its partners to peace talks
Sanctions may push Russia away from peace talks - Rubio20.05.25, 21:16 • 13650 views
The authors point out that, according to Lavrov, Russia does not want a repeat of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul in 2022. Thus, Lavrov's statement is a clear rejection of the US proposal to establish a ceasefire first, and then peace talks.
Russia is trying to use the 2022 Istanbul talks to present demands for Ukraine's complete surrender as legitimate and reasonable
Experts conclude that Russia continues to confuse the processes of ceasefire and peaceful settlement, as the Kremlin remains committed to achieving gradual success on the battlefield indefinitely.
Let us remind you
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, said he was ready to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.
Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia and Ukraine could sign a memorandum, after which an agreement on ending the full-scale war would be signed. At the same time, the memorandum, according to him, should include a norm that would provide for a ceasefire.
"We don't want this anymore": Lavrov confirmed Russia's refusal to cease fire in Ukraine21.05.25, 22:40 • 8226 views