"We don't want this anymore": Lavrov confirmed Russia's refusal to cease fire in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia stated that the Russian Federation does not want a truce based on the principle of "first a ceasefire, then negotiations". Ukraine insists on a long-term ceasefire.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has actually confirmed Russia's refusal to cease fire in Ukraine. This was reported by The Moscow Times, UNN informs.
Details
During a conversation with students at the Russian-Armenian University in Yerevan, Lavrov described the initiative for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a tactic of "Let's have a ceasefire - and then we'll see."
We have already been in these stories, we don't want to do that anymore
He also called the long-term ceasefire insisted upon by Ukraine and its European allies one of the points in the case of "preparing concrete steps towards a long-term sustainable settlement" in Ukraine.
Let us remind you
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, stated his readiness to discuss a future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum defining the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and conditions for a temporary ceasefire.
Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia and Ukraine may sign a memorandum, after which an agreement on ending the full-scale war will be signed. At the same time, the memorandum, according to him, should include a norm that would provide for a ceasefire.
