Putin is still determined to win the war against Ukraine - US intelligence

American intelligence stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to adhere to the unchanging goal in the war against Ukraine. His main strategic objectives remain the demand for Ukraine's neutrality and the territorial division of the state. Despite the protracted nature of the fighting and the enormous losses among personnel and equipment, the Kremlin does not abandon its plans. This is stated in the annual report "Assessment of Global Threats - 2025", prepared by the US Defense Intelligence Agency for the US Congress, writes UNN.

According to analysts, in the absence of a peaceful settlement or significant support from the West, the situation on the front may slowly change in favor of Russian troops at least until 2025. At the same time, the pace of advance remains low, and achievements are accompanied by heavy losses.

The intelligence emphasizes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost at least 10,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 3,000 tanks. About 250 aircraft and helicopters, more than ten warships have also been destroyed. Total losses in manpower exceed 700,000 people.

Despite this, Russian units are making gradual progress in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Separately, the concentration of North Korean servicemen - more than 10,000 - along the Kursk salient, who are involved in supporting Russia's offensive actions, is indicated. - the report says.

The intelligence adds that, in addition, Moscow continues to strike at critical energy and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. For this, strike drones and long-range missiles are used. Although Russia officially declares its readiness for negotiations, it, according to American intelligence, remains steadfast in its demands for the post-war order of Ukraine, in particular regarding the limitation of the size of its armed forces.

