Putin is still determined to win the war against Ukraine - US intelligence

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 746 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

10:54 AM • 11206 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37378 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 32640 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 102247 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99013 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71236 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81150 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68954 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53552 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM • 21486 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM • 18495 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 19500 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

May 24, 09:37 AM • 11692 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

May 24, 09:49 AM • 11147 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37378 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 102247 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 183011 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 276616 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 357142 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Kash Patel

Hakan Fidan

Mohammed bin Salman

Kyiv

China

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Donetsk Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

04:10 PM • 746 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16343 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17287 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 23257 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30112 views
9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Putin is still determined to win the war against Ukraine - US intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Russia has lost over 10,000 pieces of equipment, 250 aircraft, and 700,000 soldiers, but Putin is determined to win. He demands neutrality and the partition of Ukraine, despite the losses.

Putin is still determined to win the war against Ukraine - US intelligence

American intelligence stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to adhere to the unchanging goal in the war against Ukraine. His main strategic objectives remain the demand for Ukraine's neutrality and the territorial division of the state. Despite the protracted nature of the fighting and the enormous losses among personnel and equipment, the Kremlin does not abandon its plans. This is stated in the annual report "Assessment of Global Threats - 2025", prepared by the US Defense Intelligence Agency for the US Congress, writes UNN.

Details

According to analysts, in the absence of a peaceful settlement or significant support from the West, the situation on the front may slowly change in favor of Russian troops at least until 2025. At the same time, the pace of advance remains low, and achievements are accompanied by heavy losses.

The intelligence emphasizes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost at least 10,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 3,000 tanks. About 250 aircraft and helicopters, more than ten warships have also been destroyed. Total losses in manpower exceed 700,000 people.

The Kremlin stated that there are no concrete agreements on further meetings regarding Ukraine22.05.25, 14:20 • 2466 views

Despite this, Russian units are making gradual progress in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Separately, the concentration of North Korean servicemen - more than 10,000 - along the Kursk salient, who are involved in supporting Russia's offensive actions, is indicated.

- the report says.

The intelligence adds that, in addition, Moscow continues to strike at critical energy and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. For this, strike drones and long-range missiles are used. Although Russia officially declares its readiness for negotiations, it, according to American intelligence, remains steadfast in its demands for the post-war order of Ukraine, in particular regarding the limitation of the size of its armed forces.

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg23.05.25, 09:30 • 68041 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Defense Intelligence Agency
United States Congress
North Korea
United States
Ukraine
