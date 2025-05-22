The Kremlin stated that there are no concrete agreements on further meetings regarding Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine and Russia do not yet have agreements on further meetings. According to Peskov, work is underway to implement the agreements reached in Istanbul.
Ukraine and Russia have not yet scheduled the next meeting, this still needs to be agreed upon, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.
Details
No, there are no agreements yet. There are no specific agreements on the next meetings. It still needs to be agreed upon. Work is underway to implement the agreements reached in Istanbul,
Addition
The day before, Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that technical negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine could take place in the Vatican next week.
On May 19, US President Donald Trump, after talking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said that Ukraine and Russia will immediately start negotiations to end the war.
Pope Leo XIV confirmed the Vatican's readiness to host the next round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister of Italy expressed gratitude for his commitment to peace.