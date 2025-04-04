U. S. lawmakers have instructed the heads of intelligence agencies to submit a report on the consequences of a possible cessation
of assistance to Ukraine. The report is to assess the impact on the course of the war and threats from potential US adversaries.
Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, intends to expand the conflict with Israel to a regional level. U.S. officials believe he is
alive to block a cease-fire agreement, frustrated by the lack of support from Hezbollah and Iran.
The Houthi attacks on civilian tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have led to increased costs for shipping companies due to
higher insurance premiums and additional expenses, which has seriously affected international maritime trade in the region.
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was arrested for high treason after the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry
of Defense of Ukraine gained access to his confidential information through a cyberattack.
A power substation in Bryansk, Russia, was damaged, cutting off power to several military and industrial facilities used by Russia
in its war against Ukraine.
China has developed the largest arsenal of hypersonic weapons capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads, surpassing Russia and the United States in this area.
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine assured journalists that the Crimean bridge
will be destroyed, as everyone is working on it.
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence noted that no one has completely blocked Russians' access to foreign components, which
they receive from both the West and the East through legalized smuggling.