Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6906 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51831 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191539 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111052 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 370705 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297613 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211850 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254619 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160696 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112513 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 191539 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 370705 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297613 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8686 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33266 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59536 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45671 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116040 views
US Congress demands intelligence report on the consequences of withdrawing support for Ukraine

U. S. lawmakers have instructed the heads of intelligence agencies to submit a report on the consequences of a possible cessation of assistance to Ukraine. The report is to assess the impact on the course of the war and threats from potential US adversaries.

Politics • December 12, 04:15 AM • 107404 views

Hamas leader determined to drag Israel into a 'bigger war' - NYT

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, intends to expand the conflict with Israel to a regional level. U.S. officials believe he is alive to block a cease-fire agreement, frustrated by the lack of support from Hezbollah and Iran.

News of the World • October 5, 12:58 PM • 20622 views

Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea lead to a sharp rise in shipping companies' costs

The Houthi attacks on civilian tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have led to increased costs for shipping companies due to higher insurance premiums and additional expenses, which has seriously affected international maritime trade in the region.

Economy • June 18, 10:35 AM • 17811 views

Detention of Deputy Shoigu Ivanov was made possible by the GUR: what is known

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was arrested for high treason after the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine gained access to his confidential information through a cyberattack.

War • April 24, 02:08 PM • 16771 views

Russian military facilities in Bryansk lost power after a fire at a substation: DIU showed footage

A power substation in Bryansk, Russia, was damaged, cutting off power to several military and industrial facilities used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

War • April 16, 11:12 AM • 16927 views

China is becoming a world leader in hypersonic technology, ahead of Russia and the United States - Pentagon

China has developed the largest arsenal of hypersonic weapons capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads, surpassing Russia and the United States in this area.

War • March 13, 09:18 AM • 26300 views

It will fall: Budanov on the Crimean Bridge

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine assured journalists that the Crimean bridge will be destroyed, as everyone is working on it.

War • February 25, 01:38 PM • 26716 views

The head of Ukrainian intelligence: Russia receives components from both West and East despite sanctions

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence noted that no one has completely blocked Russians' access to foreign components, which they receive from both the West and the East through legalized smuggling.

War • January 30, 05:28 PM • 28429 views