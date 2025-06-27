The White House will limit intelligence sharing with Congress after the leak of a previous report on strikes against Iran

The White House intends to limit intelligence sharing with members of the U.S. Congress. This happened after an initial assessment of the damage caused by U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities was leaked online. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

According to a senior White House official, the administration plans to publish less information in CAPNET. This refers to the system used to share classified materials with Congress.

The decision, which apparently will not please Democrats, was made at a time when top government officials were scheduled to hold a classified briefing on the strikes for Senate members on Thursday afternoon.

It is noted that Axios was the first to report on the White House's intention to limit the amount of information provided to Congress.

On Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed the indignation of U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as his allies, regarding the report on the Military Intelligence Agency's early assessment of U.S. strikes on Iran. It stated that the country's nuclear program had been halted for only 3-6 months.

There was a leak, and we're trying to get to the bottom of it. What happened is dangerous and stupid. We will solve this problem and maintain coordination - Johnson said.

When asked if he thought the leak came from Congress, the Speaker replied: "Those are my suspicions."

Despite the administration's "crackdown" and Johnson's suspicions, it is still unknown whether the leak originated from a member of Congress.

However, NBC News noted that lawmakers had access to the initial assessment of the strikes from intelligence and could review it in a secure location in the Capitol.

