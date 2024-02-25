It will fall: Budanov on the Crimean Bridge

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov assured that the Crimean bridge will be destroyed. He told journalists about this on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"Everyone is working. It will fall down, what can you expect," Budanov said when asked what to expect from the Crimean bridge.

Addendum

Earlier, Budanov emphasized in his Telegram channel that new surprises await the enemy and would not recommend civilians to use the so-called "Crimean" bridge.

Recall

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, Russia did not plan and did not expect a long war. Each additional month, let alone a year of aggression, leads to catastrophic consequences for the Russian economy and the internal situation. Nevertheless, Russia is starting from the real situation, just like Ukraine.