ATESH: Occupiers are massively moving equipment and air defense in Crimea

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 17394 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 52468 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 35133 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 33495 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 35754 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 28378 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 23848 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63879 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38952 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53090 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
45%
749 mm
Popular news

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 49718 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 56488 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 33616 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 25342 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 30065 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 30195 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 52476 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 25478 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 33753 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63879 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Bridget A. Brink

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 13881 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 15495 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 14644 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 49817 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 52935 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Airbus A330

The New York Times

ATESH: Occupiers are massively moving equipment and air defense in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Russian occupiers have started to massively and chaotically move equipment and air defense throughout Crimea, according to ATESH agents. This may indicate panic, rather than increased security measures.

ATESH: Occupiers are massively moving equipment and air defense in Crimea

russian occupiers have begun to massively move equipment and air defense (AD) systems throughout the Crimean peninsula. Agents of the military partisan movement "ATESH" inform on their Telegram channel that Russia is thus trying to strengthen security measures, UNN reports.

Details

On Monday, April 21, ATESH agents reported that the occupiers began to massively move equipment and air defense systems throughout the Crimean peninsula. Often this process is uncoordinated and chaotic.

According to information from our agents among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, they are trying to strengthen security measures in Crimea. But on the ground, everything boils down to moving equipment back and forth without a specific plan, and it looks more like panic to report back to the superiors about the measures taken. The situation resembles the period 2023-2024, when Crimea was actively targeted

- the ATESH post says

"We continue to monitor the actions of the rashists on the peninsula and transmit all important information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In every city, we have eyes that cannot be escaped," the movement's partisans added.

Recall

In occupied Crimea, units of the Rosgvardia received orders to intensify patrolling to detect partisan movements. The occupiers are focusing on identifying distributors of propaganda materials.

Blown up just before the arrival of a train with ammunition: another successful operation of "ATESH" in Crimea12.03.25, 05:59 • 131488 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Anti-aircraft warfare
Atesh
Crimea
Brent
$66.50
Bitcoin
$86,807.40
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,437.11
Ethereum
$1,569.85