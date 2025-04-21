ATESH: Occupiers are massively moving equipment and air defense in Crimea

russian occupiers have begun to massively move equipment and air defense (AD) systems throughout the Crimean peninsula. Agents of the military partisan movement "ATESH" inform on their Telegram channel that Russia is thus trying to strengthen security measures, UNN reports.

Details

On Monday, April 21, ATESH agents reported that the occupiers began to massively move equipment and air defense systems throughout the Crimean peninsula. Often this process is uncoordinated and chaotic.

According to information from our agents among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, they are trying to strengthen security measures in Crimea. But on the ground, everything boils down to moving equipment back and forth without a specific plan, and it looks more like panic to report back to the superiors about the measures taken. The situation resembles the period 2023-2024, when Crimea was actively targeted - the ATESH post says

"We continue to monitor the actions of the rashists on the peninsula and transmit all important information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In every city, we have eyes that cannot be escaped," the movement's partisans added.

Recall

In occupied Crimea, units of the Rosgvardia received orders to intensify patrolling to detect partisan movements. The occupiers are focusing on identifying distributors of propaganda materials.

