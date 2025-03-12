Blown up just before the arrival of a train with ammunition: another successful operation of "ATESH" in Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
The "ATESH" movement reported a successful sabotage near Sevastopol, which caused significant damage to the enemy's logistics. The train with ammunition did not arrive on time.
Partisans of the "ATESH" movement announced the successful sabotage near Sevastopol (AR Crimea), which caused significant damage to the enemy's logistics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the "ATESH" movement.
Details
It is noted that on the night of March 09, agents of the "ATESH" movement successfully carried out sabotage in Crimea, near Sevastopol. The explosions occurred just before the arrival of a train with ammunition, which caused significant damage to the occupiers' logistics.
Tonight, we struck another blow to the enemy's logistics, but we are not yet disclosing the details of the action for the safety of our agents
According to the partisans, the restoration of traffic will take time, which means that Russian troops will again face a shortage of ammunition on the front lines.
