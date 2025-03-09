Partisans "ATESH" disrupted fuel supplies to the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
The "ATESH" movement carried out a sabotage operation on the railway in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation hindered fuel supplies to the Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Partisans of the "ATESH" movement announced that they prevented the supply of fuel to the group of Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia region. The sabotage was carried out in the Dzhankoy district of occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the movement "ATESH."
Details
On Sunday, March 9, representatives of the Ukrainian underground published details of the latest operation "ATESH."
Our agents successfully conducted an operation to disrupt the logistics of the occupiers in the Dzhankoy district. We tracked a fuel depot heading to the Zaporizhzhia region and struck the railway infrastructure, destroying a relay cabinet.
It is noted that as a result of these actions, the transportation of equipment by rail was delayed, and the occupiers faced supply problems.
"ATESH" clarified that they conducted such an operation near the settlement of Stolbove in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea.
They also published the coordinates: 45.818621412, 34.43630964, and footage of the results of the sabotage.
Recall that earlier the partisans of "ATESH" destroyed military equipment of the Russian Federation despite patrols. A sabotage incident occurred at a military unit in the Moscow region, resulting in the arson of the occupiers' equipment. The incident caused panic among the personnel and an investigation by the command.
