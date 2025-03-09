The US ban on sharing intelligence will harm Ukraine on the battlefield and in rear defense - Institute for the Study of War

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18265 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110102 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170700 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107478 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343898 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173862 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145091 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124928 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108176 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87203 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11929 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24741 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12535 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21641 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18266 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87219 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110103 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170701 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160615 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21653 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24756 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38826 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47420 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135975 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The US ban on sharing intelligence will harm Ukraine on the battlefield and in rear defense - Institute for the Study of War

Kyiv • UNN

 63006 views

ISW: the cessation of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine will worsen the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend and strike. European countries are trying to expand intelligence support for Ukraine after a pause from the US.

The US ban on sharing intelligence will harm Ukraine on the battlefield and in rear defense - Institute for the Study of War

The cessation of intelligence sharing by the US will harm Ukraine's ability to advance and defend itself on the battlefield, as well as worsen the situation regarding the protection of civilians from Russian strikes. This conclusion was reached by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in their report, reports UNN.

Details

Western and Ukrainian officials noted that the suspension of intelligence sharing by the US has consequences on the battlefield.

Time magazine reported on March 8 that five high-ranking Western and Ukrainian officials and military personnel stated that the suspension of US intelligence data provision to Ukraine has helped Russian troops advance on the battlefield

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

It is noted that an unnamed officer told Time that the suspension deprived Ukrainian forces of the ability to use "some of the best weapon systems."

Umerov on the pause in intelligence data exchange with the USA: Kyiv is working on alternatives06.03.25, 16:38 • 16423 views

A source in the Ukrainian government stated that the suspension has most affected Ukrainian operations in the Kursk region, and that Ukrainian forces have lost the ability to detect Russian aircraft approaching Ukraine, which jeopardizes the ability to warn civilians and military personnel about impending Russian strikes.

ISW cannot independently verify claims about the consequences of the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine on the ground. However, according to ISW estimates, a complete cessation of intelligence sharing with the US will harm Ukraine's ability to use long-range strikes for effectiveness on the battlefield and defense against Russian offensive operations, as well as allow Russian troops to intensify their drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian rear, which will affect millions of Ukrainian civilians and the development of Ukraine's defense-industrial base

- write ISW analysts.

At the same time, European states continue to make efforts to expand intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension of cooperation with the United States.

Key findings of ISW as of March 8:

·         The scale of the US suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine remains unclear.

·         Western and Ukrainian officials noted that the suspension of intelligence sharing by the US has consequences on the battlefield.

·         European states continue to make efforts to expand intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension of intelligence sharing by the US.

·         Russian troops have intensified their multi-vector campaign to eliminate the remnants of the Ukrainian grouping in the Kursk region on March 7 and 8.

·         Russian troops appear to be destroying bridges in the Kursk region and along the international border, likely as part of efforts to hinder the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region into Ukraine.

·         The Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Major General Apti Alaudinov, announced the intensification of Russian efforts in the Kursk region on March 8.

·         On the night of March 7-8 and during the day on March 8, Russian troops carried out a series of missile strikes and drone strikes on rear and adjacent areas of Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces not shooting down any Russian ballistic missiles.

·         The Kremlin continues to promote a false narrative that EU member states and Ukraine seek to prolong and escalate the war in Ukraine to distract Russia from its own long-term preparations for war with the West.

·         President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated on March 8 that the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Colonel Pavlo Palisa will participate in Ukrainian-American negotiations on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

.          Ukrainian forces advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, while Russian troops advanced in the Kursk region, as well as near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

Reminder

The New York Times reported on the suspension of the transfer of US intelligence data to Ukraine regarding warnings about enemy strikes. The pause also affected information about targeting with HIMARS systems.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated readiness to provide Ukraine with intelligence data. This statement came after the US suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggests that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine may be a negotiation tactic. He believes in continued support but urges the EU to develop its own capabilities.

Swedish Prime Minister stated that not only the US provides important intelligence to Ukraine, but also other countries. This came after the US suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The United Kingdom will not cease providing intelligence data to Ukraine after the suspension of sharing by the US. The data will include satellite intelligence and analytics for the possibility of strikes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine does not comment on the suspension of the transfer of intelligence data from the US. Ukraine is actively working with European partners to strengthen military support.

Ukraine received 80% of intelligence data from allied countries, mainly the USA - Politico06.03.25, 11:34 • 15271 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Institute for the Study of War
Andriy Yermak
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS
