The US ban on sharing intelligence will harm Ukraine on the battlefield and in rear defense - Institute for the Study of War

The cessation of intelligence sharing by the US will harm Ukraine's ability to advance and defend itself on the battlefield, as well as worsen the situation regarding the protection of civilians from Russian strikes. This conclusion was reached by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in their report, reports UNN.

Western and Ukrainian officials noted that the suspension of intelligence sharing by the US has consequences on the battlefield.

Time magazine reported on March 8 that five high-ranking Western and Ukrainian officials and military personnel stated that the suspension of US intelligence data provision to Ukraine has helped Russian troops advance on the battlefield - reports the Institute for the Study of War.

It is noted that an unnamed officer told Time that the suspension deprived Ukrainian forces of the ability to use "some of the best weapon systems."

Umerov on the pause in intelligence data exchange with the USA: Kyiv is working on alternatives

A source in the Ukrainian government stated that the suspension has most affected Ukrainian operations in the Kursk region, and that Ukrainian forces have lost the ability to detect Russian aircraft approaching Ukraine, which jeopardizes the ability to warn civilians and military personnel about impending Russian strikes.

ISW cannot independently verify claims about the consequences of the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine on the ground. However, according to ISW estimates, a complete cessation of intelligence sharing with the US will harm Ukraine's ability to use long-range strikes for effectiveness on the battlefield and defense against Russian offensive operations, as well as allow Russian troops to intensify their drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian rear, which will affect millions of Ukrainian civilians and the development of Ukraine's defense-industrial base - write ISW analysts.

At the same time, European states continue to make efforts to expand intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension of cooperation with the United States.

Key findings of ISW as of March 8:

· The scale of the US suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine remains unclear.

· Western and Ukrainian officials noted that the suspension of intelligence sharing by the US has consequences on the battlefield.

· European states continue to make efforts to expand intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension of intelligence sharing by the US.

· Russian troops have intensified their multi-vector campaign to eliminate the remnants of the Ukrainian grouping in the Kursk region on March 7 and 8.

· Russian troops appear to be destroying bridges in the Kursk region and along the international border, likely as part of efforts to hinder the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region into Ukraine.

· The Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Major General Apti Alaudinov, announced the intensification of Russian efforts in the Kursk region on March 8.

· On the night of March 7-8 and during the day on March 8, Russian troops carried out a series of missile strikes and drone strikes on rear and adjacent areas of Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces not shooting down any Russian ballistic missiles.

· The Kremlin continues to promote a false narrative that EU member states and Ukraine seek to prolong and escalate the war in Ukraine to distract Russia from its own long-term preparations for war with the West.

· President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated on March 8 that the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Colonel Pavlo Palisa will participate in Ukrainian-American negotiations on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

. Ukrainian forces advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, while Russian troops advanced in the Kursk region, as well as near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

The New York Times reported on the suspension of the transfer of US intelligence data to Ukraine regarding warnings about enemy strikes. The pause also affected information about targeting with HIMARS systems.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated readiness to provide Ukraine with intelligence data. This statement came after the US suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk suggests that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine may be a negotiation tactic. He believes in continued support but urges the EU to develop its own capabilities.

Swedish Prime Minister stated that not only the US provides important intelligence to Ukraine, but also other countries. This came after the US suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The United Kingdom will not cease providing intelligence data to Ukraine after the suspension of sharing by the US. The data will include satellite intelligence and analytics for the possibility of strikes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine does not comment on the suspension of the transfer of intelligence data from the US. Ukraine is actively working with European partners to strengthen military support.

Ukraine received 80% of intelligence data from allied countries, mainly the USA - Politico