Umerov on the pause in intelligence data exchange with the USA: Kyiv is working on alternatives
Kyiv • UNN
Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukraine has not yet received information about restrictions on access to US intelligence data. Kyiv is working on alternative data sources, including with Germany.
Ukraine has not yet received information on how the US will limit access to intelligence data, but Kyiv is working on alternatives. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a joint press conference with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin, reports UNN.
Regarding the exchange of intelligence data, we have not yet received information on how this will be limited. But we are already working on alternatives, and if necessary, we will also receive this data from Germany
Context
On March 5, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll reported that the US had cut off a key intelligence line for notifications during the day, specifically the HIMARS systems are not receiving data for targeting.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in the supply of weapons and intelligence data to Ukraine.
A member of the House Intelligence Committee of the US Congress, Congressman Jim Himes (Democratic Party) called on the White House to immediately end the pause in the exchange of intelligence data between the US and Ukraine.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson commented on the US's limitations on intelligence data for Ukraine, stating that not only the United States provides important intelligence data to Ukraine, but many other countries do as well.