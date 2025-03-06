Ukraine received 80% of intelligence data from allied countries, mainly the USA - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine received 80% of intelligence data from allied countries, mainly from the USA. The suspension of intelligence sharing may affect the counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and warnings about air attacks.
Ukrainian military received 80% of intelligence data from allied countries. The majority came from the USA. This was reported by Politico citing sources, as reported by UNN.
Details
Politico reports that a person in the Ukrainian Armed Forces familiar with the situation said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are still receiving some intelligence data from Kyiv's partners as of Wednesday, but refused to say from which countries.
A person granted anonymity to discuss confidential military information told Politico that 80% of Ukraine's intelligence data comes from allied countries, primarily the USA.
"This will inevitably be a huge failure for the Ukrainians, I don't think there's any way to deny that," said Neil Barnett, CEO of Istok Associates Limited, a London-based intelligence consulting firm.
According to him, the British will try to fill the gap.
"We have listening posts at RAF Akrotiri, which is sovereign, we have Rivet Joint flights in that area. But we obviously do not have all the capabilities that the Americans have, and there will be some things that simply cannot be replaced," he said.
Another source told Politico that Ukraine has become less dependent on American weapon systems than it was at the beginning of the war. 40% of the weapons it uses on the front lines are made in Ukraine, but it still largely relies on US intelligence capabilities, long-range weapons, and air defense.
A pause in both arms supplies and intelligence sharing could impact Ukraine's efforts to achieve success on the battlefield after Kyiv began counterattacks in Donbas and carried out recent attacks on Russian oil and gas processing plants. It could also limit Ukraine's early warning of impending air attacks from Russia.
Context
On March 5, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll reported that the USA during the day cut off a key intelligence line for notifications, specifically the HIMARS systems are not receiving targeting data.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in supplying weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.
A member of the House Intelligence Committee of the US Congress, Congressman Jim Himes (Democratic Party) called on the White House to immediately end the pause in intelligence sharing between the USA and Ukraine.