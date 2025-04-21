121 combat clashes at the front: the enemy has become more active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 20510 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 63373 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 39623 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 37803 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 39559 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30048 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25101 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 66672 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39421 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53275 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
50%
749 mm
Popular news

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 17437 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 39641 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 18951 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 31446 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 36018 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 36033 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 63377 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 31460 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 39654 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 66672 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Pope Francis

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Binyamin Netanyahu

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 15244 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 18963 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 17448 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 52096 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 53951 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

SAR-Lupe

The Guardian

Facebook

121 combat clashes at the front: the enemy has become more active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2592 views

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat clashes have been recorded, the hottest in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous assaults and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.

121 combat clashes at the front: the enemy has become more active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 121 combat engagements at the front. The enemy is most active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Russian invaders carried out one missile and 101 air strikes, using three missiles and 177 KABs. In addition, they used 995 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 4,100 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements 

- the statement reads.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 assaults on positions near the settlements of Nove, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has attacked twice in the direction of Markove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, there were 13 combat engagements today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and Shcherbynivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 49 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhy Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novoooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Tarasivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Oleksandropol, Novopavlivka and Berezivka. Our defenders repelled 43 assaults, six more combat engagements are still ongoing at this time.

The aviation of Russian terrorists launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on Oleksandropol, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Muravka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 289 occupiers were neutralized, 135 of whom were irretrievably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed seven armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, 11 units of automobile equipment, five UAVs, a UAV control point, a portable electronic warfare station, eight units of motorcycle equipment, and also damaged a tank, five units of automobile equipment and two motorcycles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Novosilka and Rozlyv. One more attack is ongoing at this time. Novodarivka and Dachne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Malynivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy attack in the area of Stepove.

Shcherbaky, Novoyakovlivka and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

In the Kursk region, there were 14 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropped 30 guided bombs, and carried out 229 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kharkiv and Huliaipole directions, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded, the General Staff summarized.

"Easter truce": General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Russia's losses per day21.04.25, 07:44 • 3872 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Pokrovsk
Ukraine
Brent
$66.52
Bitcoin
$87,342.70
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,434.35
Ethereum
$1,575.85