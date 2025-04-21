121 combat clashes at the front: the enemy has become more active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 121 combat engagements at the front. The enemy is most active in the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Russian invaders carried out one missile and 101 air strikes, using three missiles and 177 KABs. In addition, they used 995 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 4,100 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the statement reads.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 assaults on positions near the settlements of Nove, Nadiya, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has attacked twice in the direction of Markove and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, there were 13 combat engagements today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka and Shcherbynivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 49 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhy Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novoooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Tarasivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Oleksandropol, Novopavlivka and Berezivka. Our defenders repelled 43 assaults, six more combat engagements are still ongoing at this time.

The aviation of Russian terrorists launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on Oleksandropol, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Muravka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 289 occupiers were neutralized, 135 of whom were irretrievably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed seven armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, 11 units of automobile equipment, five UAVs, a UAV control point, a portable electronic warfare station, eight units of motorcycle equipment, and also damaged a tank, five units of automobile equipment and two motorcycles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Novosilka and Rozlyv. One more attack is ongoing at this time. Novodarivka and Dachne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Malynivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy attack in the area of Stepove.

Shcherbaky, Novoyakovlivka and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

In the Kursk region, there were 14 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropped 30 guided bombs, and carried out 229 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kharkiv and Huliaipole directions, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded, the General Staff summarized.

