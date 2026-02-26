Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM • 11198 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 20126 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 19706 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 18500 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 16962 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15210 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 28864 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18566 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17838 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 35651 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 6942 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 7292 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy11:26 PM • 5744 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph12:27 AM • 8038 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details01:25 AM • 4848 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 28864 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 35650 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 56423 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 65879 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 84011 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Spain
Germany
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24360 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 28162 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 31438 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 34079 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 42159 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Tu-95

Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, Russian troops damaged a 9-story residential building. Fires broke out in the Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts of the capital.

Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, Russians damaged a 9-story residential building. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Also, according to Tkachenko, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a fire broke out on the territory of a private estate. Information is being clarified. In addition, in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, a 2-story private house was on fire.

In turn, Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that in the Darnytskyi district, as a result of falling debris, windows and doors in a first-floor apartment of a nine-story residential building were damaged by the blast wave: there was no fire, and no casualties were found.

In the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of falling debris, garages caught fire. The fire was localized. In the Pecherskyi district, a fire broke out in a private house. The fire was extinguished.

- Klitschko summarized.

Recall

Kyiv suffered an enemy combined attack on the night of Thursday, February 26.

In Kyiv, electric transport on the right bank resumes operation from February 26 - KMDA25.02.26, 16:11 • 2908 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko