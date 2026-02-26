Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikes

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, Russians damaged a 9-story residential building. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, fortunately, there were no casualties.

Also, according to Tkachenko, in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a fire broke out on the territory of a private estate. Information is being clarified. In addition, in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, a 2-story private house was on fire.

In turn, Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that in the Darnytskyi district, as a result of falling debris, windows and doors in a first-floor apartment of a nine-story residential building were damaged by the blast wave: there was no fire, and no casualties were found.

In the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of falling debris, garages caught fire. The fire was localized. In the Pecherskyi district, a fire broke out in a private house. The fire was extinguished. - Klitschko summarized.

Recall

Kyiv suffered an enemy combined attack on the night of Thursday, February 26.

