In Kyiv, electric transport on the right bank resumes operation from February 26 - KMDA

In Kyiv, electric transport on the right bank is gradually resuming operation from February 26. This was reported by UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

"Kyivpastrans" is starting a partial resumption of electric transport movement due to the improvement of the energy system situation and an increase in electricity supply limits. Technical capabilities allow for the resumption of electric transport movement on the right bank of the capital.

From Thursday, February 26, trolleybus routes resume operation:

№ 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9K, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22-K, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 32, 33, 34, 35, 38, 39, 40, 40-K, 41, 42, 44, 45.

Tram routes also resume operation:

№ 1, 2, 3, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19.

In addition, bus routes that were temporarily out of service are resuming operation:

№ 11-D, 35-K, 39, 75, 77, 79, 90-K, 120.

To ensure passenger transportation on the left bank, the operation of certain bus routes will be temporarily strengthened - part of the released rolling stock will be redirected there.

At the same time, the resumption of electric transport movement on the left bank and routes connecting both banks of the capital will take place after further improvement of the energy system situation and provided there are no new infrastructure damages.

