Exclusive
01:55 PM • 1164 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 3970 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 7812 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15037 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 17062 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22115 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20218 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18449 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22531 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 28966 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
In Kyiv, electric transport on the right bank resumes operation from February 26 - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

From February 26, electric transport on the right bank of Kyiv will gradually resume operation. This became possible due to the improvement of the situation in the energy system and the increase in electricity supply limits.

In Kyiv, electric transport on the right bank resumes operation from February 26 - KMDA

In Kyiv, electric transport on the right bank is gradually resuming operation from February 26. This was reported by UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

"Kyivpastrans" is starting a partial resumption of electric transport movement due to the improvement of the energy system situation and an increase in electricity supply limits. Technical capabilities allow for the resumption of electric transport movement on the right bank of the capital.

From Thursday, February 26, trolleybus routes resume operation:

  • № 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9K, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22-K, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 32, 33, 34, 35, 38, 39, 40, 40-K, 41, 42, 44, 45.

    Tram routes also resume operation:

    • № 1, 2, 3, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19.

      In addition, bus routes that were temporarily out of service are resuming operation:

      • № 11-D, 35-K, 39, 75, 77, 79, 90-K, 120.

        To ensure passenger transportation on the left bank, the operation of certain bus routes will be temporarily strengthened - part of the released rolling stock will be redirected there.

        At the same time, the resumption of electric transport movement on the left bank and routes connecting both banks of the capital will take place after further improvement of the energy system situation and provided there are no new infrastructure damages.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

