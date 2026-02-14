The situation with electricity has improved in Kyiv and the region, but there's a nuance - Shmyhal

$42.990.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

