The situation with electricity has improved in Kyiv and the region, but there's a nuance - Shmyhal

In the capital and Kyiv region, positive dynamics in electricity supply are being recorded thanks to the round-the-clock work of repair crews and improved weather conditions. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal noted that throughout the day, rolling blackouts were applied in Kyiv for up to two queues. In the region, minimal restrictions are currently in effect.

At the same time, the Headquarters emphasized the need for an objective assessment of the situation. After all, forecasters predict a cold snap, which could significantly increase the load on the energy system. In addition, there remains a high threat of new enemy attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

In this regard, all relevant services are working in a state of heightened readiness.

Separately, Shmyhal focused on the development of distributed gas generation to cover power shortages during the meeting.

Over the past day, an additional 9 MW of such generation was put into operation in the Kyiv region. The Headquarters emphasized that the implementation of these projects is critically important for ensuring the stability of the capital's energy hub.

The agreement on the supply of three power transformers from Germany was also discussed. In addition, a number of international partners announced their intention to allocate an additional 13 million euros to the Energy Support Fund.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha appealed to the G7 countries to increase energy assistance to Ukraine and strengthen its air defense. He noted that Ukraine needs about 15 billion dollars to finance air defense.