Over the past day, April 20, Russian troops lost 670 soldiers and 10 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.04.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 941770 (+670) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10679 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22273 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 26659 (+10)

MLRS ‒ 1368 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1139 (0)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 3270 (+30)

cruise missiles ‒ 3148 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 45324 (+50)

special equipment ‒ 3859 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

As of 00:00 after the end of Easter, the Russian army violated its own promise of ceasefire 2935 times. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to him, "the nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to be mirrored."

