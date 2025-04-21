"Easter truce": General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Russia's losses per day

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria
03:08 AM • 19979 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 39006 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 25352 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 31100 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 52145 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68749 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 57957 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67543 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 34140 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 27221 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1.5m/s
42%
748 mm
Popular news

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 18657 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 10860 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 20243 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 17240 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 50437 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 34987 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 37462 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68749 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 54254 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 53245 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67543 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 37718 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 39064 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 39742 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 73354 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

"Easter truce": General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Russia's losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 20, Russian troops lost 670 soldiers. Also destroyed were 10 artillery systems and other enemy equipment.

"Easter truce": General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Russia's losses per day

Over the past day, April 20, Russian troops lost 670 soldiers and 10 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.04.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 941770 (+670) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10679 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22273 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 26659 (+10)
          • MLRS ‒ 1368 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1139 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 3270 (+30)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3148 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 45324 (+50)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3859 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              As of 00:00 after the end of Easter, the Russian army violated its own promise of ceasefire 2935 times. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to him, "the nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to be mirrored."

                              RF found an explanation for violating the "truce": accused Kyiv of using HIMARS20.04.25, 22:40 • 3632 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $66.80
                              Bitcoin
                              $87,352.70
                              S&P 500
                              $5,302.78
                              Tesla
                              $239.97
                              Газ TTF
                              $35.66
                              Золото
                              $3,388.56
                              Ethereum
                              $1,640.94