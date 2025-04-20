The ceasefire regime, "announced" by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the eve of Easter, was violated by the "Kyiv regime". Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, stated this in response to the call of the US State Department to extend the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce said , reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the ceasefire regime was allegedly used by Ukraine with American HIMARS MLRS.

But this is not a coincidence, but a pattern, because during the moratorium on striking energy infrastructure, Zelensky, who agreed to it, deliberately struck civilian energy infrastructure - Zakharova wrote.

As is known, on April 19, Putin announced a 30-hour "Easter truce" in Ukraine, which was supposed to last until midnight on April 20.

Context

The US State Department stated that the United States of America would welcome the extension of the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that as of 20:00 since the beginning of the day of the ceasefire regime announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Russian army violated it more than 2 thousand times.

Russia's actions after midnight will show whether Moscow truly seeks peace - Sybiha