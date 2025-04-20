Russia's actions after midnight will show whether Moscow truly seeks peace - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha stated that the Russian Federation ignores Ukraine's call for the extension of the "truce" that Putin announced yesterday. Therefore, Russia's further actions after midnight will show Moscow's true attitude towards the peace proposal. He wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Russia's actions after midnight, tomorrow, and throughout the week will show Russia's true attitude towards US peace efforts and the proposal for a 30-day full ceasefire. They will demonstrate whether Russia is serious about peace or if Putin's statements yesterday were just manipulations - the message says.

Sybiha also noted that Ukraine has still not heard Moscow's response to the proposal to extend the ceasefire regime up to 30 days.

The main question is that yesterday Ukraine proposed extending the ceasefire regime after midnight. We are ready for 30 days of full silence if Russia is mutually ready for it. But we still have not heard a response from Moscow - wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also noted that despite the decrease in combat activity on the front, the Russians still continue to attack Ukrainian positions. Therefore, Ukraine responds appropriately.

Despite some decrease in combat activity yesterday and today, Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian positions. Ukraine responds appropriately and responsibly, and we reciprocate both fire, where it occurs, and silence, where it is maintained - summarized Sybiha.

Let us recall

On April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which involves a halt to hostilities on the front. According to him, it was supposed to last from 6 PM on Saturday to 12 AM on Sunday.

The President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine will act mirror-like regarding full silence if Russia adheres to it, and proposed extending it after April 20. Due to continued attacks, Kyiv does not trust Moscow, emphasizing that 30 days are needed for peace, not 30 hours.

On April 20, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian dictator did not give a command to extend the announced "Easter truce." It will end, as planned, on the night of April 21.