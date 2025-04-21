Massive drone attack: fires break out in Odesa after a series of explosions
Kyiv • UNN
A series of explosions rang out in Odesa as a result of a massive drone attack. Local Telegram channels report numerous fires, but there is no official information yet.
The enemy launched a massive drone attack on Odesa. Fires broke out in the city after a series of explosions, UNN reports, citing local Telegram channels.
Details
The mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, earlier reported explosions in the city.
Local Telegram channels report "arrivals" and fires. However, the city and regional authorities have not yet reported this information.