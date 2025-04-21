Massive drone attack: fires break out in Odesa after a series of explosions

$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 20516 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 63392 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 39630 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 37810 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 39566 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30049 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25102 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 66677 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39421 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53275 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 17437 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 39641 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: 'Kim Kardashian's 'grandfathers' robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 18951 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 31446 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 36018 views
"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 36047 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 63393 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 31473 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 39667 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 66678 views
Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 15246 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 18969 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 17455 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 52098 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 53953 views
Massive drone attack: fires break out in Odesa after a series of explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4160 views

A series of explosions rang out in Odesa as a result of a massive drone attack. Local Telegram channels report numerous fires, but there is no official information yet.

Massive drone attack: fires break out in Odesa after a series of explosions

The enemy launched a massive drone attack on Odesa. Fires broke out in the city after a series of explosions, UNN reports, citing local Telegram channels.

Details

The mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, earlier reported explosions in the city.

Local Telegram channels report "arrivals" and fires. However, the city and regional authorities have not yet reported this information.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Odesa
