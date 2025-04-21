Explosions heard in Odesa - Mayor

Explosions rang out in Odesa against the background of the threat of enemy drones, reports UNN.

Explosions are heard in the city! I ask all residents of the city to stay in safe places - said the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov.

According to Odesa Telegram channels, air defense forces are working.

Earlier, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, warned of the threat of an attack by strike drones.

Odesa region is under attack again: infrastructure damaged, one injured