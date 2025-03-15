Odesa region is under attack again: infrastructure damaged, one injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa region, a fire broke out, houses, a shop and a car were damaged. One person was injured, rescuers of the State Emergency Service and volunteers are working at the scene.
Odesa region was attacked again. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, a fire broke out during the terrorist attack, and a number of infrastructure objects were damaged. In particular, a residential building, a shop and several cars were damaged.
Also, as a result of the incident, one person was injured and hospitalized.
Rescue units arrived at the scene. In total, 69 SES employees and 17 pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the attack operation. Volunteers also joined: 9 people and 3 pieces of equipment.
Recall
It was previously reported that explosions rang out in Odesa.