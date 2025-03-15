Explosions were heard in Odesa
Explosions rang out in Odesa, according to monitoring channels. Earlier, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with drones, targeting energy infrastructure.
Earlier, enemy troops massively attacked the Odesa region with drones, targeting energy infrastructure. Due to the attack, the city of Chornomorsk was left without electricity.
