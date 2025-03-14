Occupants de-energized Chornomorsk in Odesa region: details of the attack
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops massively attacked the Odesa region with drones, targeting the energy infrastructure. Due to the attack, the city of Chornomorsk was left without electricity.
The enemy carried out another massive shelling of the Odesa region using strike drones. The main target of the enemy was the energy infrastructure of the region. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.
Details
Thus, as a result of the attack, the city of Chornomorsk is completely de-energized.
Emergency services are already working to eliminate the consequences and restore power supply.
Meanwhile, "Points of Invincibility" are being deployed in the city to provide people with basic needs.
Local authorities urge residents to remain calm and follow official announcements.
Recall
Earlier, the Air Force warned about the detection of enemy threats in this area.
Enemy UAVs spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Air Force14.03.25, 22:56 • 57566 views