In the Kyiv region, a taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl: he has already been taken into custody

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29597 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71500 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84811 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96599 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103701 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277645 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151563 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168765 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225696 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253366 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81849 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181588 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277645 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216049 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250809 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11323 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20246 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22572 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21023 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83659 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In the Kyiv region, a taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl: he has already been taken into custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2982 views

In the village of Byshiv, a taxi driver forcibly pushed a 6-year-old girl into a car, but she managed to escape. A preventive measure has been chosen for the perpetrator - detention without the right to bail.

In the Kyiv region, a taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl: he has already been taken into custody

A taxi driver near Kyiv tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the man in the form of detention without the right to bail. This is reported by the National Police Department in the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, in the village of Byshiv, Kyiv region, a taxi driver forcibly pushed a 6-year-old girl into the car.

Law enforcement officers established that the child was on the street near a private house when a Peugeot car drove up to her. An unknown person got out of the vehicle and forcibly put the minor into the car. Fortunately, the child managed to escape immediately. The police detained the 39-year-old perpetrator in accordance with the procedural order. Investigators of the Kyiv region police, under the procedural guidance of the Fastiv District Prosecutor's Office, informed the defendant about the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15 (attempted criminal offense), Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal imprisonment or kidnapping) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the man in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, a student threatened to blow up an exchange office if they didn't give him money, and after being detained, he said it was a prank. According to the capital's prosecutor's office, a 19-year-old Kyiv resident has been notified of the suspicion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
