In the Kyiv region, a taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl: he has already been taken into custody

A taxi driver near Kyiv tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the man in the form of detention without the right to bail. This is reported by the National Police Department in the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, in the village of Byshiv, Kyiv region, a taxi driver forcibly pushed a 6-year-old girl into the car.

Law enforcement officers established that the child was on the street near a private house when a Peugeot car drove up to her. An unknown person got out of the vehicle and forcibly put the minor into the car. Fortunately, the child managed to escape immediately. The police detained the 39-year-old perpetrator in accordance with the procedural order. Investigators of the Kyiv region police, under the procedural guidance of the Fastiv District Prosecutor's Office, informed the defendant about the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15 (attempted criminal offense), Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal imprisonment or kidnapping) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the man in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, a student threatened to blow up an exchange office if they didn't give him money, and after being detained, he said it was a prank. According to the capital's prosecutor's office, a 19-year-old Kyiv resident has been notified of the suspicion.