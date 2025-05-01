Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19457 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133165 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 96007 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129145 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206892 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233513 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331870 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137513 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254137 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 176004 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.2m/s
29%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 37016 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

04:45 AM • 28277 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 68916 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

05:16 AM • 44509 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29223 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 29326 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133165 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 141056 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 182063 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 214103 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 10643 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 58775 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 64978 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 55987 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 105814 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21319 views

Ukraine has preserved unique collections of medicinal plants and fruit crops from Crimea after the 2014 occupation.

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

As a result of Russian aggression, Ukraine has lost dozens of scientific institutions, research stations and nature reserves. However, unique collections of medicinal plants and fruit crops, created in Crimea before the 2014 occupation, were saved. The National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine maintains and develops the largest collections of relevant plants today, UNN writes.

Details

The Russian occupation of part of Ukraine in 2014 significantly affected science, in particular in the field of medicinal plant growing, which was traditionally concentrated in the south of Ukraine. In annexed Crimea, key scientific institutions that studied essential oil crops that have high biological, nutritional and pharmacological value and are the main raw material for the production of medicines and cosmetics were under occupation.

"In the annexed territory, such institutions of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine as the Institute of Essential Oil and Medicinal Plants in Simferopol and the Nikitsky Botanical Garden – National Scientific Center in Yalta, which had significant achievements in the field of scientific and methodological support of essential oil production, cultivation of essential oil raw materials, creation of varieties of essential oil crops, their seed production and nursery", − says in analytical materials of scientists.

According to scientists, part of the material was evacuated before the complete loss of control over the peninsula, and the other part was saved by creating duplicate collections on the mainland of Ukraine. Today, the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Sciences continues to work on the reproduction of the unique gene pool of Crimean horticulture and preserves the largest collection of southern plants in Ukraine, which has no analogues in any other scientific institution in the country.

At the same time, researchers note that the total collection of the gene pool of medicinal and essential oil plants of the Experimental Station of Medicinal Plants of the Institute of Agroecology and Nature Management of the National Academy of Sciences currently includes more than 1,100 samples of almost 500 different plant species. If we take into account additional working collections of seeds and living plants, this figure exceeds 2,500 samples.

Thus, in the context of the loss of part of the scientific infrastructure as a result of the Russian occupation, Ukraine not only managed to preserve a critically important part of the gene pool of medicinal and essential oil crops, but also continues systematic work on its restoration. The efforts of scientists and institutions of the National Academy of Sciences play a key role in preserving biodiversity, food security and scientific succession. At the same time, the state should support these initiatives - not only as a response to losses, but as a strategic investment in the future of agricultural science, pharmaceuticals and sustainable development in the face of global challenges.

Let us remind you

Experts reported that the scientific institutes of the National Academy of Sciences provide Ukrainian farmers with domestic varieties for crop production and horticulture, which are popular among the population and have high potential in the international market. Ukraine has the necessary knowledge and specialists to support this process. At the same time, the withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Sciences in favor of the State Property Fund poses a real risk of losing not only infrastructure, but also the ability to reproduce itself - in this case, the state will be forced to purchase relevant technologies abroad. A significant part of breeding work is already under threat: both the one that has been completed and included in official registers, and the one that is at the final stage. At the same time, the cost of similar scientific and breeding developments abroad, in particular in Europe, usually ranges from several hundred thousand to tens of millions of dollars, while in Ukraine similar results are often achieved at minimal cost.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Agronomy newsPublications
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Yalta
Simferopol
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$59.60
Bitcoin
$95,529.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$31.90
Золото
$3,226.04
Ethereum
$1,817.71