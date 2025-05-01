The US is sending decommissioned planes from a landfill to Ukraine “for spare parts” - media

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29670 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71709 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84960 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96739 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103836 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277851 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151620 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168800 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225709 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253395 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
3.7m/s
46%
752 mm
Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 82102 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181857 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277853 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216179 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250929 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11399 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20308 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22629 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21074 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83846 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The US is sending decommissioned planes from a landfill to Ukraine “for spare parts” - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

The US is transferring decommissioned F-16s to Ukraine for spare parts to support the F-16 fleet provided by Europe. Non-operational aircraft stored at the landfill have already been sent via Poland.

The US is sending decommissioned planes from a landfill to Ukraine “for spare parts” - media

F-16 fighters, taken from an American landfill near Tucson Airport in Arizona, are being supplied to Ukraine for spare parts for the growing fleet of fighters provided by Europe to protect Ukraine from the Russian Federation. This is reported by TWZ with reference to the US Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

The publication notes that the United States Air Force confirmed this information to the publication after photographs appeared that week showing partially disassembled F-16s being loaded onto a Ukrainian chartered An-124 transport aircraft in Arizona. Onboard trackers showed the transport plane flying to Poland, Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport. It is a vital transit hub for military supplies from the West to Ukraine.

The US Air Force supported the supply of F-16s donated by Europeans to Ukraine by providing Ukraine with decommissioned and completely inoperable F-16s for spare parts. These F-16s were removed from active US use and are not suitable for flight. Importantly, they lack critical components such as an engine or radar and could not be restored for operational use, the US Air Force spokesman said.

Despite evidence indicating that the United States was supplying non-operational aircraft to Ukraine, there has been no official confirmation to date. So there was a possibility that they were intended for use by Poland, possibly for spare parts or ground training on exfoliators.

The wrapping of the aircraft in shrink wrap made it impossible to accurately determine which versions of the F-16 were sent to Ukraine for spare parts. However, the presence of "bird-cutter" type IFF antennas on the nose suggests that these are older versions of Block 15 Air Defense Fighters (ADF), which previously flew in the US Air National Guard.

The publication contacted the US Air Force to find out exactly which aircraft and in what quantity were sent, but they refused to provide more information.

Additionally

Earlier this month, General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), told a Senate committee that additional F-16 fighters were being prepared for delivery to Ukraine, although he did not name the source.

In total, Ukraine has been promised about 85 F-16 fighter jets, including 24 from the Netherlands, 19 from Denmark and 12 from Norway (the same country will provide another 10 to be used as spare parts), while Belgium says it will supply 30. Of this total, some of the aircraft are not being sent to Ukraine, but are being used to train Ukrainian pilots, mainly at the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania.

Although the gliders provided by the United States will not add to this total number of flying aircraft, they will nevertheless significantly contribute to the maintenance of Ukraine's growing air fleet, the material says.

The publication notes that the United States is not interested in directly supplying Ukraine with flyable F-16s, but this could always change at some point.

A Russian missile launched from the S-400 shot down an F-16 fighter - media12.04.25, 22:49 • 5379 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
NATO
Denmark
Belgium
Norway
Europe
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland
Brent
$61.37
Bitcoin
$96,790.50
S&P 500
$5,623.78
Tesla
$282.45
Газ TTF
$32.15
Золото
$3,221.85
Ethereum
$1,855.90