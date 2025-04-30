Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11135 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 53851 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80173 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 141417 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82869 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224921 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165930 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115453 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140141 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107912 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
3.8m/s
26%
751 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 88065 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 89279 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127285 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 63967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71465 views
Publications

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 17767 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 42097 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 141417 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127663 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 148007 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 5320 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 11040 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 12179 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 26576 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71744 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14429 views

Scientists are working on plant varieties that withstand climate challenges and yield crops. Preserving the "Melitopol collection" is a valuable genetic treasure.

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

It all starts with selection. Scientists create plant varieties that can withstand climatic challenges and produce good yields, which ensures the country's food stability. The best developments are included in the relevant State Register - "navigator for farmers". Among the particularly valuable achievements is the so-called "Melitopol collection" of apricots and cherries. It has become a real genetic treasure, which is now being preserved and distributed by scientists of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Bread, oil, vegetables, cereals - almost all the basic products that we see on the table every day start in the field, or rather, with the work of farmers, breeders and scientists. The assortment in stores, the level of prices, the country's foreign exchange earnings and even the stability of the hryvnia depend on the harvest.

All plants that have passed scientific tests, have proven themselves in the field and meet the requirements for yield, disease resistance and adaptation to climatic conditions, are systematized in the "State Register of Plant Varieties Suitable for Distribution in Ukraine". Simply put, the Register is like a map or advisor that tells you what is best to sow in order to get a good harvest in our conditions. As of the end of April 2025, this "navigator" for farmers includes more than 15.2 thousand items, of which a little more than 11 thousand are plants of domestic origin.

According to scientists, each variety that enters the Register is the result of many years of work in laboratories, on experimental fields and in farms. One of the leaders in this field is the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. Its institutions are applicants, owners or supporters of more than 35% of varieties registered by Ukrainian representatives.

The Institute of Feeds and Agriculture of Podillya NAAS has created about 210 varieties, of which 130 are currently included in the State Register of Plants Suitable for Distribution in Ukraine. Currently, the selection of another 30 different agricultural crops is underway.

says Oleksandr Korniychuk, Director of the farm, Doctor of Agricultural Sciences.

Almost every scientific institution in the NAAS system has from several to dozens of varieties in its assets that have already been included in the State Register. But among this diversity, those that are of exceptional value today deserve special attention.

We are talking about the so-called "Melitopol collection" - varieties that have been grown in southern Ukraine for decades, known for their drought resistance, high yields and excellent taste.

The Melitopol Experimental Horticulture Station named after M.F. Sydorenko of the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine once entered the real pearls of Ukrainian selection into the State Register: the "Melitopol clear" peach variety, the "Melitopol black" cherry and five apricot varieties at once - "Dar Melitopolya", "Zoryany", "Kumir", "Melitopol early" and "Melitopol late".

These varieties differ in terms of ripening - from the earliest summer to the late autumn fruits - which allows for stable fruiting throughout the season. At the same time, each of them meets the key requirements: high yield, resistance to diseases and pests, good transportability, as well as adaptability to cultivation in various climatic conditions.

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money22.04.25, 15:23 • 93191 view

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, the Melitopol Experimental Station was one of the largest suppliers of high-quality and environmentally friendly seedlings of these crops in Ukraine. After the temporary occupation of the southern territories, the preservation of unique varietal collections became a challenge, but thanks to the efforts of other scientific institutions and enterprises of the NAAS system, it was possible to save valuable genetic material. Today, active work is underway to preserve, restore and distribute it in safer regions of the country.

As a result, the work of scientists allows farmers to focus on varieties that really work - with a predictable result, high yield and resistance to external influences. This reduces the risks for the agricultural business and ensures the stability of the food market. Crop production is also hundreds of thousands of jobs in rural areas, the development of regions and a significant contribution to the future of the country. So even if we don't notice it every day, it is thanks to hard work in the field and in the laboratory that we have affordable products on the table and confidence in the future.

Let us remind you

Earlier, experts warned that the withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine may lead to the complete decline of applied agricultural science. Not only experimental farms, but also unique scientific bases, breeding collections, field test sites and laboratories, where new varieties of agricultural crops, including berries, have been developed for years, are under threat.

The loss of these capacities will mean Ukraine's dependence on expensive imports and the loss of its ability to independently provide itself with high-quality planting material. This directly affects the country's food security, the development of berry growing and the competitiveness of the domestic agricultural sector.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy newsPublications
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$62.03
Bitcoin
$93,081.70
S&P 500
$5,435.66
Tesla
$271.21
Газ TTF
$32.50
Золото
$3,319.00
Ethereum
$1,740.19