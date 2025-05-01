De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

American actor Robert De Niro has expressed his unconditional support for his daughter Eirin after she came out about her transgender transition. The Hollywood movie star noted that he sees nothing extraordinary in the decision of his son, who became a daughter. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airin as my daughter. I don't understand what the big deal is here... I love all my children - said Robert De Niro.

De Niro's statement came after an interview his daughter Eirin (formerly son Aaron) gave to the LGBTQ+ online magazine Them, in which she described her transition process.

There is a difference between being visible and being seen. I was visible. I don't think I was really seen then – said Airin.

Saying that "no parent is perfect", Eirin thanked De Niro and her mother, model Tuki Smith.

I am grateful that both of my parents agreed to keep me out of the spotlight. They told me they wanted me to have as normal a childhood as possible – added Airin.

After the publication of the interview, Eirin wrote on social networks: "Thank you to everyone who has been so kind and supportive of me! I'm not used to all these looks."

