De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11158 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29908 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44733 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55672 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207939 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130285 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155810 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222654 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244321 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336023 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
7.7m/s
29%
751 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71983 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 64275 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 105100 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80902 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94065 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1674 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94107 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207933 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175685 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214529 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2550 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2274 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26617 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72847 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77962 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2196 views

Actor Robert De Niro has announced his support for his daughter, Eirin, who has undergone a gender transition. He emphasized that he loves and supports her, just as he previously loved his son, Aaron.

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

American actor Robert De Niro has expressed his unconditional support for his daughter Eirin after she came out about her transgender transition. The Hollywood movie star noted that he sees nothing extraordinary in the decision of his son, who became a daughter. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airin as my daughter. I don't understand what the big deal is here... I love all my children 

- said Robert De Niro.

Details

De Niro's statement came after an interview his daughter Eirin (formerly son Aaron) gave to the LGBTQ+ online magazine Them, in which she described her transition process.

There is a difference between being visible and being seen. I was visible. I don't think I was really seen then

– said Airin.

De Niro, Imagine Dragons, Bono and many others - world stars recorded an appeal in support of Ukrainians24.02.24, 21:08 • 34489 views

Saying that "no parent is perfect", Eirin thanked De Niro and her mother, model Tuki Smith.

I am grateful that both of my parents agreed to keep me out of the spotlight. They told me they wanted me to have as normal a childhood as possible

 – added Airin.

After the publication of the interview, Eirin wrote on social networks: "Thank you to everyone who has been so kind and supportive of me! I'm not used to all these looks."

Recall

Actor Jeremy Renner spoke about the horrific snowmobile accident that happened in 2023. In his memoirs, he shared details about his experience of clinical death and difficult recovery.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldUNN Lite
The Guardian
Brent
$60.52
Bitcoin
$96,379.00
S&P 500
$5,622.23
Tesla
$280.15
Газ TTF
$31.72
Золото
$3,233.70
Ethereum
$1,849.07