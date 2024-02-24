De Niro, Imagine Dragons, Bono and many others - world stars recorded an appeal in support of Ukrainians

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30731 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 113557 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72027 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 278706 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236620 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192220 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231424 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251640 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157652 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372162 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47675 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 113642 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 278810 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214341 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236691 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20718 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28771 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28636 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71095 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78193 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

De Niro, Imagine Dragons, Bono and many others - world stars recorded an appeal in support of Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34481 views

Famous actors and musicians, including more than 30 international stars, recorded an appeal in support of Ukrainians on the second anniversary of the russian invasion.

De Niro, Imagine Dragons, Bono and many others - world stars recorded an appeal in support of Ukrainians

Top movie and music stars have recorded an appeal in support of Ukrainians on the occasion of the second year of russia's full-scale invasion. The video was published by the UNITED24 platform, UNN reports.

Details

Robert De Niro, Catherine Deneuve, Imagine Dragons, Bono, Hilary Swank, Viggo Mortensen, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry - more than 30 world stars and UNITED24 ambassadors addressed Ukrainians with words of support.

In the address, the stars express their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, saying that they continue to be inspired by the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine defends not only itself, but also Europe and the West as a whole

- says philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy.

If war criminal putin succeeds in his illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, no country will be safe

- added actor Robert De Niro.

We thank everyone who has been with Ukraine over these two years. We thank everyone who stays with us

- UNITED24 reports.

Zelenskyy, along with von der Leyen, Trudeau, de Croo, Maloney, and others, honored the memory of the fallen defenders24.02.24, 14:50 • 100186 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
United Nations
United24
Europe
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02