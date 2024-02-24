De Niro, Imagine Dragons, Bono and many others - world stars recorded an appeal in support of Ukrainians

Top movie and music stars have recorded an appeal in support of Ukrainians on the occasion of the second year of russia's full-scale invasion. The video was published by the UNITED24 platform, UNN reports.

Details

Robert De Niro, Catherine Deneuve, Imagine Dragons, Bono, Hilary Swank, Viggo Mortensen, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry - more than 30 world stars and UNITED24 ambassadors addressed Ukrainians with words of support.

In the address, the stars express their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, saying that they continue to be inspired by the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine defends not only itself, but also Europe and the West as a whole - says philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy.

If war criminal putin succeeds in his illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, no country will be safe - added actor Robert De Niro.

We thank everyone who has been with Ukraine over these two years. We thank everyone who stays with us - UNITED24 reports.

Zelenskyy, along with von der Leyen, Trudeau, de Croo, Maloney, and others, honored the memory of the fallen defenders