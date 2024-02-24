Zelenskyy, along with von der Leyen, Trudeau, de Croo, Maloney, and others, honored the memory of the fallen defenders
President Zelenskyy and the leaders of Canada, Italy, Belgium and the European Commission honored the fallen Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives fighting for Ukraine's freedom and sovereignty in the face of Moscow's invasion by laying flowers on St. Michael's Square in Kyiv.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his partners honored the Ukrainian military, who fought for Ukraine and freedom and gave their lives so that Ukraine could live, on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, UNN reports .
Details
Mikhailovskaya Square. The wall of memory. Together with our partners, we honored our bravest people who fought for Ukraine and freedom and gave their lives so that Ukraine could live. Eternal glory and gratitude to our heroes!
For example, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the fallen defenders of the Russian-Ukrainian war on St. Michael's Square by laying flowers at the wall of remembrance.
Addendum
Prior to that, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Gostomel with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Ministers of Italy, Georgia Meloni, and Belgium, Alexander De Kroo.
In particular, in Gostomel, Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is also Canada's struggle, because Kyiv is fighting not only for its sovereignty, but also for the democracy of Europe, and in particular, Canada.