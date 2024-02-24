$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3724 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49108 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187472 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108815 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 365773 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294902 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210923 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243030 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254473 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160589 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

02:15 PM • 108304 views
02:15 PM • 108977 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 187478 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 365781 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243323 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294905 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

05:58 PM • 7330 views

01:48 PM • 32588 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57013 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 43232 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113663 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy, along with von der Leyen, Trudeau, de Croo, Maloney, and others, honored the memory of the fallen defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100186 views

President Zelenskyy and the leaders of Canada, Italy, Belgium and the European Commission honored the fallen Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives fighting for Ukraine's freedom and sovereignty in the face of Moscow's invasion by laying flowers on St. Michael's Square in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy, along with von der Leyen, Trudeau, de Croo, Maloney, and others, honored the memory of the fallen defenders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his partners honored the Ukrainian military, who fought for Ukraine and freedom and gave their lives so that Ukraine could live, on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, UNN reports .

Details

Mikhailovskaya Square. The wall of memory. Together with our partners, we honored our bravest people who fought for Ukraine and freedom and gave their lives so that Ukraine could live. Eternal glory and gratitude to our heroes!

- Zelensky wrote.

For example, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the fallen defenders of the Russian-Ukrainian war on St. Michael's Square by laying flowers at the wall of remembrance.

Addendum 

Prior to that, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Gostomel with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Ministers of Italy, Georgia Meloni, and Belgium, Alexander De Kroo.

In particular, in Gostomel, Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is also Canada's struggle, because Kyiv is fighting not only for its sovereignty, but also for the democracy of Europe, and in particular, Canada.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
Gostomel
European Commission
Canada
Belgium
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv
