Zelenskyy, along with von der Leyen, Trudeau, de Croo, Maloney, and others, honored the memory of the fallen defenders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his partners honored the Ukrainian military, who fought for Ukraine and freedom and gave their lives so that Ukraine could live, on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, UNN reports .

Details

Mikhailovskaya Square. The wall of memory. Together with our partners, we honored our bravest people who fought for Ukraine and freedom and gave their lives so that Ukraine could live. Eternal glory and gratitude to our heroes! - Zelensky wrote.

For example, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to the fallen defenders of the Russian-Ukrainian war on St. Michael's Square by laying flowers at the wall of remembrance.

Addendum

Prior to that, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Gostomel with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Ministers of Italy, Georgia Meloni, and Belgium, Alexander De Kroo.

In particular, in Gostomel, Trudeau said that Ukraine's struggle is also Canada's struggle, because Kyiv is fighting not only for its sovereignty, but also for the democracy of Europe, and in particular, Canada.