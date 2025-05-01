Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in 2 months

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29643 views

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71650 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84913 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96693 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103792 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277786 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151602 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168788 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225705 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253385 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Publications
Exclusives
Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in 2 months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2472 views

In March and April 2025, Ukrainian drones hit over 160,000 enemy targets. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi noted the increase in the efficiency of UAVs.

Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in 2 months

In March and April 2025, Ukrainian unmanned systems once again confirmed their effectiveness. More than 160,000 targets related to the occupiers were hit.

This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on his social network page.

Details

In the last two months — March and April — our drones hit and destroyed more than 160,000 enemy targets. The effectiveness of Ukrainian unmanned systems is growing every month.

- General Syrskyi noted.

He also noted that the relevant statistics prove to the enemy the undeniable truth - the invaders were not expected on Ukrainian soil.

Thank you to our defenders for their effective combat work,

- Syrskyi emphasized.

Let us remind you

In April, Ukrainian drones hit more than 83,000 targets, which is 8% more than in March. The effectiveness of the hit increased by 5%, the priority is the UAV direction.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 155,000 Russian soldiers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
