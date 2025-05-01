Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones destroyed over 160,000 enemy targets in 2 months

In March and April 2025, Ukrainian unmanned systems once again confirmed their effectiveness. More than 160,000 targets related to the occupiers were hit.

This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on his social network page.

Details

In the last two months — March and April — our drones hit and destroyed more than 160,000 enemy targets. The effectiveness of Ukrainian unmanned systems is growing every month. - General Syrskyi noted.

He also noted that the relevant statistics prove to the enemy the undeniable truth - the invaders were not expected on Ukrainian soil.

Thank you to our defenders for their effective combat work, - Syrskyi emphasized.

Let us remind you

In April, Ukrainian drones hit more than 83,000 targets, which is 8% more than in March. The effectiveness of the hit increased by 5%, the priority is the UAV direction.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 155,000 Russian soldiers.