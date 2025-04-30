It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

$41.560.18
Kyiv

 • 10497 views

The Ministry of Defense will remove the reservation from scarce medical specialists, such as nurses, paramedics, and officers with a specialty in "medical practice", to complete the staffing of front-line units.

Reservations will be lifted only for some medical workers, in particular nurses and brothers, paramedics and conscripts of the officer corps with training in the specialty "medical care". This decision was made due to a shortage of personnel in front-line medical units. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

In connection with media reports about the alleged mass removal of armor from medical workers, we clarify the following. The request of the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of Health concerns only specialists in scarce specialties who have been trained in military accounting specialties and are necessary for the staffing of medical units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

- the statement reads.

We are talking about the positions:

  • sanitary instructors (nurses and brothers);
    • paramedics;
      • conscripts of the officer corps with training in the specialty "medical care (family doctor)" under a contract for a period of 1 year.

        According to the Ministry of Defense, the reason is a shortage of personnel in front-line medical units after the entry into force of the CMU resolution No. 36, which provides 100% reservation of medics.

        Debroning will be point-by-point, agreed with the Ministry of Health and regional departments. Its purpose is not to remove protection from everyone, but to ensure the provision of medical care to the wounded on the front lines 

        - add to the Ministry of Defense.

        MOH: a mechanism for unbooking medics has been developed, work is underway to form lists30.04.25, 12:57 • 7152 views

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyWar
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Ukraine
