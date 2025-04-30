MOH: a mechanism for unbooking medics has been developed, work is underway to form lists

The Ministry of Health announced consultations to form lists of medical workers for unblocking in order to meet the needs of the Armed Forces. The request came from the Ministry of Defense and the Command of Medical Forces, the Ministry of Health said, writes UNN.

In order to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the defense sector in medical workers, a mechanism has been developed to unblock individual medical workers who are in need - the Ministry of Health reported.

Currently, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as reported, "received a corresponding request from the Ministry of Defense and the Command of Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

"Experts of the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the departments of health care, are conducting consultations to form lists for unblocking", the statement reads.

