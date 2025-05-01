$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
02:27 PM • 34266 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 83803 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM • 92431 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 103975 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 110210 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 286870 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 154289 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 170230 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 09:29 AM • 226091 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 254594 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

07:32 PM • 628 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

07:09 PM • 1576 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 14361 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 22672 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 25483 views
"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Kit Harington recalled how 11-year-old Bella Ramsey prompted him with lines on the set of "Game of Thrones." He joked that it was a "humiliating" experience, but praised her professionalism.

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

Kit Harington spoke about the "humiliating" experience of working on set with 11-year-old Bella Ramsey during the filming of "Game of Thrones". The girl prompted the experienced actor with his lines and cheered for his success. The star of the epoch-making series recalled this in the company of Bella during a joint interview with Interview Magazine, reports UNN.

Details   

Before they starred in their own HBO screen adaptation of The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey made her television debut in Game of Thrones, playing Lady Lyanna Mormont for the show's final three seasons. In one of her first acting roles, 11-year-old Ramsey starred in a scene with series star Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow. The couple recalled their time working together, and in particular, the "humiliating" moment when Ramsey had to remind Harington what line he was supposed to say.

I don't know if you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and now I have some remorse for it, but during that scene I was silently repeating your lines to you. Now I think "oh my god, how awful". But back then, it came from a very innocent point of view: "Kit is struggling with his line, and I know it, so let me just say it to him silently"

 – said Ramsey.

“Game of Thrones on the big screen? The idea of a feature film in Martin's universe is being studied in Hollywood01.11.24, 18:10 • 140424 views

I remember you helping me, and it was quite humiliating. Actually, thank you for that help. I probably decided to forget about it. I thought: I have to improve my game. I came here not being 100% sure of my lines, thinking that I would definitely look better opposite some child. And then this child actress wipes me off the screen. Not that it was a competition, but I thought: you've relaxed a bit too much in your role, Jon Snow

 – Harington replied with humor.

Harington, who is currently filming the HBO series Industry, also complimented Ramsey, recalling their first meeting.

There was a real feeling that you were a different person, a child actor. You showed confidence and clarity, which was quite unusual for such a young age. It wasn't like working with a child. It was like working with a very experienced actor

 – he said.

Let us remind you

After reviewing the negative reaction of social networks to the finale of "Game of Thrones," Kit Harington (Jon Snow) stated that he "can agree" with critics that the finale of "Game of Thrones" was very rushed and could have been done better.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldUNN Lite
