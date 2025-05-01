"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

Kit Harington spoke about the "humiliating" experience of working on set with 11-year-old Bella Ramsey during the filming of "Game of Thrones". The girl prompted the experienced actor with his lines and cheered for his success. The star of the epoch-making series recalled this in the company of Bella during a joint interview with Interview Magazine, reports UNN.

Before they starred in their own HBO screen adaptation of The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey made her television debut in Game of Thrones, playing Lady Lyanna Mormont for the show's final three seasons. In one of her first acting roles, 11-year-old Ramsey starred in a scene with series star Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow. The couple recalled their time working together, and in particular, the "humiliating" moment when Ramsey had to remind Harington what line he was supposed to say.

I don't know if you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and now I have some remorse for it, but during that scene I was silently repeating your lines to you. Now I think "oh my god, how awful". But back then, it came from a very innocent point of view: "Kit is struggling with his line, and I know it, so let me just say it to him silently" – said Ramsey.

I remember you helping me, and it was quite humiliating. Actually, thank you for that help. I probably decided to forget about it. I thought: I have to improve my game. I came here not being 100% sure of my lines, thinking that I would definitely look better opposite some child. And then this child actress wipes me off the screen. Not that it was a competition, but I thought: you've relaxed a bit too much in your role, Jon Snow – Harington replied with humor.

Harington, who is currently filming the HBO series Industry, also complimented Ramsey, recalling their first meeting.

There was a real feeling that you were a different person, a child actor. You showed confidence and clarity, which was quite unusual for such a young age. It wasn't like working with a child. It was like working with a very experienced actor – he said.

After reviewing the negative reaction of social networks to the finale of "Game of Thrones," Kit Harington (Jon Snow) stated that he "can agree" with critics that the finale of "Game of Thrones" was very rushed and could have been done better.