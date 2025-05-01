Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

From today, May 1, Ukrainians will continue to pay for electricity at the rate of 4.32 hryvnias/kWh, as before. Changes are expected before the basic general military training, cadets will receive increased scholarships, and certain categories of pensioners will receive additional payments to their pensions. Drivers can expect new traffic lights on the roads, and those liable for military service will be able to obtain deferrals through the "Reserve+" application in two more categories, UNN writes.

Electricity tariffs

In May last year, the Cabinet of Ministers set fixed prices for electricity for household consumers from June 1, 2024 at the level of 4.32 hryvnias/kWh.

For household users who have electric heating installations, there is a preferential price of 2.64 hryvnias/kWh, but only if the total amount of electricity consumption is no more than 2,000 kWh per month. Fixed prices were to be in effect until April 30, 2025. However, at a government meeting on April 29, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the government is extending the PSO for electricity until the end of October 2025. This means that citizens will continue to pay for electricity at the same rate - 4.32 hryvnias/kWh.

That is, until November this year, the price of electricity for the population will remain unchanged.

In addition, Ukraine has a preferential electricity tariff for those consumers who have a two-zone meter. Owners of such meters pay only half the cost of electricity used from 23:00 to 7:00, i.e. 2.16 hryvnias/kWh.

According to Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainians have survived a difficult winter and intense enemy shelling, which destroyed and damaged about 10 GW of generating capacity.

New traffic lights

In November last year, the Ukrainian Research and Training Center for Standardization, Certification and Quality Problems approved a new standard for traffic lights on roads, which will replace the old one from May 1, 2025.

Earlier, UNN, citing Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, reported that the new standards do not provide for serious differences from the current ones, and the new standard was adopted in order to harmonize with European norms.

In particular:

arrows on the lenses of traffic lights will be chevron;

the color of the green traffic light signal will be more saturated, brought to European standards;

traffic lights for bicycle lanes must have a bicycle icon and a 100 mm lens if they are located to the right of the road, and a 200 mm lens if the traffic light is located above the road;

joint bicycle and pedestrian traffic lights will appear;

a countdown timer will be on both pedestrian and transport, including bicycle, traffic lights.

It is worth noting that this is not about replacing all old traffic lights, but only standards for future reconstructions and road construction.

New gasoline requirements

From May 1, 2025, the law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the mandatory use of liquid biofuels (biocomponents) in the transport sector, which establishes requirements for the composition of gasoline on the Ukrainian market, comes into force. Thus, all grades (except 98+ octane) must contain at least 5% bioethanol

Pensions

In May, Ukrainian pensioners aged 70, 75, and 80 will have their pensions increased. The amount of the age allowance:

570 hryvnias - for people aged 80 and over;

456 hryvnias - for those who have reached the age of 75 to 79 years;

300 hryvnias - for people aged 70 to 74 years.

The main condition is that the pension should not be higher than 10,340.35 hryvnias.

Increased scholarships for cadets

From May, cadets will receive increased scholarships. Some cadets will even receive 20,000 hryvnias.

"Regarding the scholarship of cadets. As the President of Ukraine promised to the cadets during the meeting, the government adopted a resolution, it was adopted, signed, published, the scholarship of cadets is 8 thousand hryvnias. Also, in the last graduating course, the scholarship of those who study perfectly is 20 thousand hryvnias and, accordingly, the internship is also 20 thousand hryvnias," - Denys Shmyhal said during the question hour to the government.

Updated program of basic general military training for "limited fit"

In April, the Armed Forces of Ukraine developed amendments to the program of basic general military training. Starting from May 1, persons who are "limited fit" will undergo BZVP under an updated program, which provides for:

reducing the training period to one month (instead of 45 days);

reducing the level of physical activity;

formation of separate training units (companies or platoons).

The changes apply to both servicemen who have just been called up for service and those who have previously studied at military training departments or for various reasons are undergoing BZVP again.

Deferrals from mobilization in "Reserve+"

Currently, in the "Reserve+" application, you can apply for a deferral for students of full-time or dual education without a break in studies; persons with disabilities, as well as men who have three or more common children in marriage.

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko reported that in May it is planned to launch two new types of deferrals in the application:

for people with temporary unfitness for a period of 6 to 12 months;

for citizens who have a husband or wife in the service and a child under 18 years of age.

In general, during 2025, the "Reserve+" application should have the opportunity to issue 35 types of deferrals.

Conducting the national multi-subject test

Until May 7, all registered participants of the main session of the national multi-subject test will be able to download invitations to participate in the testing from their personal accounts. It will indicate the date and time of the test, as well as the address of the temporary examination center where the participant will take the NMT.

Testing will take place during the main and additional sessions:

main: May 14 - June 25;

additional: July 11-19.

