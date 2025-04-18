From May, cadets will have their scholarships increased to UAH 8,000 - Shmyhal

Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution according to which cadets will receive a scholarship of 8,000 hryvnias, and for those who are studying in the last graduating year and studying excellently, the scholarship will be 20,000 hryvnias.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding the scholarship of cadets. As the President of Ukraine promised to the cadets during the meeting, the government adopted a resolution, it was adopted, signed, published, the scholarship of cadets is 8 thousand hryvnias. Also, in the last graduating year, the scholarship for those who study excellently is 20 thousand hryvnias, and accordingly, the internship is also 20 thousand hryvnias. That is, all these parameters have already been adopted and published - said Shmyhal.

He noted that the corresponding resolution was adopted last week, so it will take effect from May 1.

Let us remind you

The government has adopted a resolution that simplifies the appointment of social scholarships to students - children from privileged categories (families of IDPs, combatants, persons with disabilities due to war, persons deprived of personal liberty).