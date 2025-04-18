From May, cadets will have their scholarships increased to UAH 8,000 - Shmyhal

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9034 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24508 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44446 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50107 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89096 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83490 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137846 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52580 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125697 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81323 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9034 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60349 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124014 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 137846 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125697 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9174 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12217 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13441 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37946 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52058 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

From May, cadets will have their scholarships increased to UAH 8,000 - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6074 views

Cadets will receive a scholarship of UAH 8,000, and those who are in their final year and study excellently will receive UAH 20,000. The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted the relevant resolution.

From May, cadets will have their scholarships increased to UAH 8,000 - Shmyhal

Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution according to which cadets will receive a scholarship of 8,000 hryvnias, and for those who are studying in the last graduating year and studying excellently, the scholarship will be 20,000 hryvnias.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding the scholarship of cadets. As the President of Ukraine promised to the cadets during the meeting, the government adopted a resolution, it was adopted, signed, published, the scholarship of cadets is 8 thousand hryvnias. Also, in the last graduating year, the scholarship for those who study excellently is 20 thousand hryvnias, and accordingly, the internship is also 20 thousand hryvnias. That is, all these parameters have already been adopted and published

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that the corresponding resolution was adopted last week, so it will take effect from May 1.

Let us remind you

The government has adopted a resolution that simplifies the appointment of social scholarships to students - children from privileged categories (families of IDPs, combatants, persons with disabilities due to war, persons deprived of personal liberty).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09