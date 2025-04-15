The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated the basic general military training program.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have developed changes to the basic general military training program (BZVP). The changes include reducing the level of physical activity and shortening the training period to one month. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, writes UNN.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have developed changes to the basic general military training program (BZVP), which will reduce the burden on servicemen suitable for service in support units, security units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications and security units - the statement reads.

Details

It is noted that the relevant decision was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting from May 1, the specified categories of servicemen will undergo BZVP under the updated program, which provides for:

reduction of the training period to one month (instead of 45 days);

reducing the level of physical activity;

formation of separate training units (companies or platoons).

It is noted that the changes apply to both servicemen who have just been drafted into the service and those who have previously studied at military training departments or for various reasons are undergoing BZVP again.

We are talking about the former category of "partially fit", who, in accordance with changes in the law, must serve exclusively in rear units - according to the decision of the military medical commission.

The purpose of the changes is to streamline the training program, reduce its intensity for the relevant category of servicemen, taking into account the recommendations of the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on the protection of the rights of servicemen and members of their families, as well as to complete the staffing of support units - added to the General Staff.

Recall

In February of this year, a new version of the basic general military training program was introduced in the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The program includes psychological training, "Kropyva", an extended medicine course and new shooting exercises.