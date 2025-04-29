No hypothesis is ruled out: Sánchez on the investigation into the large-scale power outage in Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has stated that "no hypothesis is ruled out" after national electricity suppliers confirmed that a cyber attack was not the cause of the major power outage in Spain and Portugal. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Speaking on Tuesday after power was restored in both countries, Sánchez pledged to "get to the bottom" of the unprecedented power outage that occurred on the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, April 28.

He also said that while it was too early to know exactly what went wrong with the power supply, lessons would be learned to prevent further similar incidents in the future.

It is clear that what happened yesterday cannot happen again. The authorities will get to the bottom of this issue, carry out all the necessary reforms and take the necessary measures to avoid a repeat of Monday's events. – Sánchez said, announcing the creation of a commission to investigate, which will also examine the role of private energy companies.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said his government would ask the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators to conduct an "independent audit of the electricity systems of the affected countries to fully determine the causes of this situation."

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity and normal services. There are reports of the first four victims of the blackout in Spain.