BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

No hypothesis is ruled out: Sánchez on the investigation into the large-scale power outage in Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1680 views

The Prime Minister of Spain has stated that they are investigating the causes of the power outages in Spain and Portugal. The authorities have created a commission that will examine the role of private energy companies.

No hypothesis is ruled out: Sánchez on the investigation into the large-scale power outage in Spain
Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has stated that "no hypothesis is ruled out" after national electricity suppliers confirmed that a cyber attack was not the cause of the major power outage in Spain and Portugal. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking on Tuesday after power was restored in both countries, Sánchez pledged to "get to the bottom" of the unprecedented power outage that occurred on the Iberian Peninsula on Monday, April 28.

He also said that while it was too early to know exactly what went wrong with the power supply, lessons would be learned to prevent further similar incidents in the future.

It is clear that what happened yesterday cannot happen again. The authorities will get to the bottom of this issue, carry out all the necessary reforms and take the necessary measures to avoid a repeat of Monday's events.

– Sánchez said, announcing the creation of a commission to investigate, which will also examine the role of private energy companies.

Power Outages on the Iberian Peninsula: Grid Operator Denies Meteorological Version The operator of the electricity grid, Red Eléctrica Española (REE), has denied the meteorological version of the massive power outages that affected Spain and Portugal on Thursday, April 27. "The meteorological explanation is not consistent with the information we have," said Eva Tapia, Director of Operations at REE, during a press conference. According to her, the company is still investigating the causes of the incident, which left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity for several hours. Earlier, the Portuguese grid operator, REN, attributed the outages to adverse weather conditions that allegedly damaged several high-voltage power lines. However, REE emphasizes that its infrastructure was not affected by the weather. "We have not recorded any incidents on our lines related to weather conditions," Tapia stated. She added that the Spanish grid is operating normally and is ready to ensure the stability of the energy supply. The outages occurred around 3:00 PM local time and affected primarily the northern regions of Spain and Portugal. The causes are still being investigated by both operators.29.04.25, 15:20 • 4004 views

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said his government would ask the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators to conduct an "independent audit of the electricity systems of the affected countries to fully determine the causes of this situation."

Recall

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity and normal services. There are reports of the first four victims of the blackout in Spain.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Luís Montenegro
Pedro Sánchez
Spain
Portugal
