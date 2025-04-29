Portuguese electricity grid operator REN has denied information that a massive power outage on the Iberian Peninsula was caused by a rare atmospheric phenomenon. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Electricity grid operator REN has denied its involvement in the statement, which has been actively circulating on social media. In particular, the message stated that the large-scale blackout was the result of a unique meteorological phenomenon.

REN confirms that we did not make this statement - said AFP spokesman Bruno Silva, without elaborating.

Earlier, Reuters reported that power had been restored in most parts of Spain and Portugal early Tuesday morning after massive outages across the countries, although authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the sudden outage.