Power Outages on the Iberian Peninsula: Grid Operator Denies Meteorological Version The operator of the electricity grid, Red Eléctrica Española (REE), has denied the meteorological version of the massive power outages that affected Spain and Portugal on Thursday, April 27. "The meteorological explanation is not consistent with the information we have," said Eva Tapia, Director of Operations at REE, during a press conference. According to her, the company is still investigating the causes of the incident, which left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity for several hours. Earlier, the Portuguese grid operator, REN, attributed the outages to adverse weather conditions that allegedly damaged several high-voltage power lines. However, REE emphasizes that its infrastructure was not affected by the weather. "We have not recorded any incidents on our lines related to weather conditions," Tapia stated. She added that the Spanish grid is operating normally and is ready to ensure the stability of the energy supply. The outages occurred around 3:00 PM local time and affected primarily the northern regions of Spain and Portugal. The causes are still being investigated by both operators.
Portuguese electricity grid operator REN has denied reports that a widespread power outage was caused by a rare atmospheric phenomenon. The company has denied any involvement in the statement about a unique meteorological event.
Portuguese electricity grid operator REN has denied information that a massive power outage on the Iberian Peninsula was caused by a rare atmospheric phenomenon. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.
Electricity grid operator REN has denied its involvement in the statement, which has been actively circulating on social media. In particular, the message stated that the large-scale blackout was the result of a unique meteorological phenomenon.
REN confirms that we did not make this statement
Earlier, Reuters reported that power had been restored in most parts of Spain and Portugal early Tuesday morning after massive outages across the countries, although authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the sudden outage.